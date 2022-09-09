Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
myfox28columbus.com
Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
myfox28columbus.com
Freight brokerage firm BBI Logistics plans to bring 900 new jobs to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and community leaders celebrated on Tuesday the expansion of BBI Logistics, which plans to bring more than 900 new jobs to the city over the next decade. "It seems like yesterday that we opened our doors on our Easton office with...
myfox28columbus.com
Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
myfox28columbus.com
Kohl's hiring nearly 2,440 employees in Columbus area this holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the holiday season right around the corner, Kohl's is looking to hire nearly 2,440 associates in the Columbus area. Kohl's will be hosting two national hiring events on September 15-17 and October 13-15 where candidates can receive same-day job offers. The retailer is looking...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Marching Band shares drummer twirling video from 360 camera perspective
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Best Damn Band in the Land is gearing up for its third straight home game on Saturday. In preparation for Ohio States game against Toledo, the band shared a video of one of its drum majors twirling. But it's not just any video. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus, Franklin County to distribute another $20 million for rent, utility assistance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A large amount of money is available for renters who have experienced a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of losing housing in the city of Columbus. The city of Columbus and Franklin County authorized the distribution of another $20...
RELATED PEOPLE
myfox28columbus.com
Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus mayor says they'll continue to share info in Donovan Lewis shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been two weeks since the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer at Lewis' Sullivant Avenue home. Veteran officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis. Three officers and a K9 arrived to serve arrest warrants on Lewis for improper handling of a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.
myfox28columbus.com
Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus leaders plan expansion of 'Right Response Unit' for non-emergency 911 calls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special unit that handles non-emergency Columbus 911 calls to help those in crisis fielded nearly 1,300 calls and saved officers hundreds of hours, the city said Monday. Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders lauded the Right Response Unit's performance since launching in 2021...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Operation Warm, Cardinal Health pass out hundreds of winter coats for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of kids in the greater Columbus area now have coats to keep warm this winter. Cardinal Health partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need, to pass out over 700 winter coats for children. 32% of...
myfox28columbus.com
'Strength in numbers,' Columbus neighborhood groups rally together after violent weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders brought their neighborhoods together on Tuesday pushing for peace at the same place where a shooting took place over the weekend. 'We Are The South' hosted a community giveback event on Sept. 10 that was abruptly ended when shots rang out. The shooting left two people injured.
myfox28columbus.com
Battle over badges continues in Hilliard schools as LGBTQ supporters speak out
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — A battle over badges has parents voicing concerns to the Board of Education. Teachers in the district can voluntarily wear LGBTQ support badges that say “safe person, safe space." Families from both sides were planning to attend the Monday evening meeting. Ruth Miller, with...
myfox28columbus.com
All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus organization receives $20 million to help pay rent and utility bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Help is now available for more than 5,000 people who live in Franklin County and need assistance paying rent and utility bills. The City of Columbus and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners authorized the distribution of $20 million dollars to IMPACT Community Action. "In...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus high rise back in court, city cites cut power, floods and accumulating trash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus filed several motions against the owners of Latitude Five25 Apartment Towers in court stating they're leaving their tenants without electricity due to unpaid bills. ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers exposed the ongoing issues inside Latitude Five25 this summer after receiving...
myfox28columbus.com
Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
Comments / 1