Johnstown, OH

myfox28columbus.com

As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Pickerington native Josh Thiede releases plant-based sneakers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Trendy and sustainable sneakers are walking out of Pickerington. Organic Garments CEO Josh Thiede and CFO Andrea Watros join Good Day Columbus to talk about the sneaker line trending on TikTok. OG Pineapple Low-Top Sustainable Sneakers retail for $95 and are crafted from high quality...
PICKERINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Max & Erma's auctioning assets from closed Reynoldsburg location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bargain hunters, collectors, and those that want a 6' Brutus the Buckeye statue may find steals and deals as items from Max & Erma’s closed Reynoldsburg location are auctioned off. People can buy all sorts of oddities, décor, and kitchen equipment as Biddergy.com, contracted...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Problem Solvers gets immediate help for Columbus grandfather on oxygen with no power

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Kohl's hiring nearly 2,440 employees in Columbus area this holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the holiday season right around the corner, Kohl's is looking to hire nearly 2,440 associates in the Columbus area. Kohl's will be hosting two national hiring events on September 15-17 and October 13-15 where candidates can receive same-day job offers. The retailer is looking...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Group kicks off fundraising for Licking County courthouse Christmas lighting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A committee is kicking off its 74th annual fundraising campaign to light up downtown Newark for Christmas. The Licking County Courthouse Lighting Committee has a community goal of $40,000 this year. The money raised goes toward decorating the Courthouse Square in Newark and for the Christmas program.
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus mayor says they'll continue to share info in Donovan Lewis shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been two weeks since the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus officer at Lewis' Sullivant Avenue home. Veteran officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis. Three officers and a K9 arrived to serve arrest warrants on Lewis for improper handling of a firearm, assault, and domestic violence.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fifth anniversary Columbus Women and Girls' Fest split between locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Saturday, September 17th marks the fifth anniversary of the Columbus Women & Girls' Fest! The free two-part event is geared at elevating women and girl leaders in arts and culture. Attendees can find live music performances by Grammy nominated singer, emcee and activist, Mumu Fresh and the globally known, lyrical goddess MC, Sa Roc. The event also hosts a "Teaching Black Girls" workshop featuring a panel of experts including local women and girl vendors, food trucks, children activity stations, beauty and health stations, free school supplies and more!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Operation Warm, Cardinal Health pass out hundreds of winter coats for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of kids in the greater Columbus area now have coats to keep warm this winter. Cardinal Health partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need, to pass out over 700 winter coats for children. 32% of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village October 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All Hallows' Eve returns to Ohio Village on October 8. Families can enjoy 1890s Victorian Halloween traditions, featuring "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by the bonfire, pumpkin carving and spooky characters roaming Ohio Village. Guests of all ages will have the chance to experience...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus organization receives $20 million to help pay rent and utility bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Help is now available for more than 5,000 people who live in Franklin County and need assistance paying rent and utility bills. The City of Columbus and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners authorized the distribution of $20 million dollars to IMPACT Community Action. "In...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Security guard shot, injured at southeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A security guard is recovering after being shot at a southeast Columbus bar and restaurant early Tuesday morning. The incident happened along South Hamilton Road just before 12:30 a.m., police said. Police said a man refused a security pat down at the door, which caused...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect caught on camera breaking and entering at Easton Town Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An unknown suspect was caught on camera breaking into a ZAGG store at East Town Center. The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. on July 31, 2022, police said. Police said they are not sure how the suspect was able to enter through the front door...
COLUMBUS, OH

