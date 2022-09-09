COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus grandfather in desperate need of help called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers and got immediate results. Grandfather Michael Branche said he's been using an extension cord to power up his apartment on Malin Place for the last three weeks by plugging into an outside outlet to a neighboring building. He said management at Tall Oaks Apartments cut power to his building after a fire inside four of the units last month. While those units are unoccupied and remain without power, management told the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services that power was restored for the other tenants except for those who are late on their bills.

