Uvalde, TX

WAAY-TV

Gov. Ivey celebrates more manufacturing jobs coming to North Alabama

A multimillion-dollar manufacturing plant in Athens celebrated its grand opening Monday. The new facility, along with the hundreds of jobs it has brought to the area, is all a result of the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville. The joint venture between Toyota Boshoku AKI (TBAKI) and Systems Automotive Interiors...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Shark spotted in ‘thigh-deep’ water near Alabama beach

Apparently sharks like Alabama hospitality. WAAY 31 viewer Meredith Rayburn (yes, we’re related) sent this photo of a shark she spotted Friday afternoon near the shore at The Beach Club on Fort Morgan. (See the full image below.) No one at the beach was able to identify exactly what...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Crisp start to the day, nice stretch of weather continues

Fall is in the air this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the mid 50s to start our Tuesday. You will definitely need the jackets heading out the door. Some dense fog has developed in the Shoals and northeast Alabama, which should dissipate after sunrise. With plenty of sunshine and dry...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Plenty of sunshine to go around!

You could hardly ask for a better 7-day outlook that the one that North Alabama is currently experiencing. High temperatures each day this week will be in the 80s. The beginning half of the work-week will have temperatures in the mid-80s, by the end of the week we have reached to the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for all of us throughout the week!
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Sunny Monday with a taste of Fall

A cold front has moved through and a beautiful week is just getting started! The humidity is still with us this morning as we await the drier air to settle in. Temperatures are in the mid 60s with lingering clouds. As dry air moves in later this morning, expect clearing skies and tons of sunshine! High temperatures will approach 80, but some spots may be stuck in the upper 70s. A northerly breeze gusting closer to 20 MPH at times will reinforce more Fall-like air over the next few days.
ALABAMA STATE

