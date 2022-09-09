Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William, Kate view tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II
The Prince and Princess of Wales viewed floral tributes left at Norwich Gates.
NPR
Some anti-monarchy activists face repercussions after protesting royal events
Millions of Britons have been mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but some in the U.K. oppose the institution she led - the monarchy. And when a few have tried to protest at royal events in recent days, some have been detained by police, and a few have even been arrested.
NPR
Wikipedia's race to cover the queen's death
To many around the world, the death of Queen Elizabeth meant the end of an era. But for Wikipedia's volunteer editors, her death meant it was time to get to work. Immediately after the official announcement, an army of editors rushed to update her page. ANNIE RAUWERDA: Seconds after the...
Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman In Rome After Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
'A Place Called Home' is a vivid account of David Ambroz's harrowing childhood
It's one thing to be homeless, but it's certainly another to be homeless as a child on the streets of New York with a mother suffering from severe mental illness. That's what David Ambroz faced for much of his childhood – and now he has described that harrowing experience and how he overcame it in his new memoir, "A Place Called Home."
Comments / 0