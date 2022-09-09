Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.

