NPR

Wikipedia's race to cover the queen's death

To many around the world, the death of Queen Elizabeth meant the end of an era. But for Wikipedia's volunteer editors, her death meant it was time to get to work. Immediately after the official announcement, an army of editors rushed to update her page. ANNIE RAUWERDA: Seconds after the...
HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone Spotted On Vacation With Mystery Woman In Rome After Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Does Sylvester Stallone, 76, have a new woman in his life? The Rocky actor was spotted in Rome, Italy with a mystery woman one month after his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Sylvester and the woman were joined by a group of friends, as well as bodyguards, as they strolled through Rome on Tuesday, September 13, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. The woman gently stroked Sylvester’s back in a moment of affection between the two.
