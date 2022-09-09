Read full article on original website
Related
Are ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco still together?
Who did ABC’s “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia end up with? What was the scandal with Tino Franco on “The Bachelorette”?
Michelle Branch: ‘I don’t think I can afford to be quiet about politics’
Michelle Branch is doing just fine. In a deft display of rock’n’roll multitasking, the US singer-songwriter behind early Noughties hits like “All You Wanted” and “Goodbye to You” is signing an endless stack of CDs in a Nashville warehouse at the same time as speaking to me. And while prepping for her first headline tour since the pandemic. And while navigating the past month’s occasionally salacious headlines surrounding her marriage to Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. When we talk, a split is on the cards due to Carney’s apparent infidelity. In mid-August, Branch called out Carney – and his alleged...
Comments / 0