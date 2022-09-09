Read full article on original website
Lane Closure on Brent Spence Bridge for Drainage Pipe Inspection
Inspections will take place through September 22. (Covington, Ky.) – One lane will be closed this morning on the Brent Spence Bridge. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 crews will conduct a drainage pipe inspection, which will close the I-75 northbound left lane on the Brent Spence Bridge from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Evening ramp closures begin along I-275, Tuesday night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure this week as part of the Interstate 275 paving and SmartLane project. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from U.S. Route 42 to eastbound I-275 will be...
Crews on scene of a fire at a Newport recycling plant
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crews are at the scene of a fire at a recycling plant in Newport, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Campbell County Dispatch, crews responded to the River Metals Recycling Plant on Licking Pike...
Delays growing after crash on I-71 blocks one lane in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71 near Mount Auburn after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
Crash blocking lane on I-275 in Montgomery, causing delays
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two left lanes are blocked due to a crash on the interstate near Montgomery, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are minimal but are expected to grow as police assess the situation. Slow traffic...
Covington residents demand safer streets after young mother, cyclist killed
COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington's commission meeting overflowed with people demanding pedestrian safety after a hit-and-run driver killed a beloved community member. Joe Humpert rides his bike 10 to 20 miles a day, and each stroke of the peddler is in honor of Gloria San Miguel. "Every...
Long delays expected on I-75 due to a crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ohio — 8:02 a.m. The crash on southbound I-75 in Glendale has been cleared. Delays are still expected as traffic slowly returns to normal. Traffic is currently backed up to the Tylersville Road exit in West Chester. 7:20: a.m. The two left lanes remain blocked after a crash...
Traffic studies suggest no speeding problem in Alexandria neighborhood
A pair of studies indicated that speeding is not an ongoing problem in Alexandria’s Arcadia neighborhood, according to documents obtained from the Alexandria Police Department. The first study, which took place in October 2021, tracked the speeds of 25,119 vehicles near the neighborhood entrance. The second, conducted in June,...
City leaders discuss proposed safety changes to protect pedestrians, cyclists in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Major changes are coming to Cincinnati streets. But how soon remained a matter that was influx Tuesday and a source of growing frustration. As Cincinnati city leaders heralded a $20 million federal grant from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, they were pressing the Department of Traffic and Engineering for more urgent action.
Officials urge caution in the area of Greentree Road in Lebanon after water main break
LEBANON, Ohio — The Warren County Water and Sewer Department announced via Twitter a water main break, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The break was reported on the 3100 block of Greentree Road in Lebanon at 8:50 a.m.
Loveland police: Water services may be interrupted on Mohican Drive due to water main break
LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland residents may be waking up to interrupted water services to begin the work week. The Loveland Police Department posted to its Facebook page early Monday morning that residents in the 700 block of Mohican Drive are experiencing a water main break that "could result in interrupted water service" Monday morning.
New Beechmont Bridge Connector Links Multiple Cincinnati Trails for Increased Cyclist, Pedestrian Safety
The project, scheduled to be completed on Sept. 21, will allow users to safely travel from the Little Miami Scenic Trail to the Ohio River Trail for the first time.
Coroner: Woman struck in Northside hit-and-run dies due to injuries
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is reporting the death of a womanwho was struck in a hit-and-run in Northside in July. According to the coroner's report, 35-year-old Sarah Sweeney died Sunday after sustaining injuries in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Hamilton and Pullan Avenues in late July.
Coroner: Man struck in Avondale hit-and-run dies due to injuries
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Officer has reported the manstruck in a hit-and-run on Reading Road in Avondale last month has died. The Coroner's Office says 55-year-old Richard Tavares has died. The coroner's report cited injuries Tavares sustained from the hit-and-run as the cause of death. Following the...
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges. Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police. The video...
Blue Ash police investigating vehicle theft from gas station
BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at a gas station on Sept. 2. In a post to their Facebook page, the department says the robbery occurred at the BP gas station in the 6100 block of Pfeiffer Road. According...
Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason
MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
Two pedestrians die from injuries weeks after separate hit-and-runs
Two more people have died from separate hit-and-run drivers this summer and there's a growing feeling in neighborhoods that pedestrian safety is deteriorating. Whoever struck 55-year-old Richard Tavares along Reading Road in Avondale on Aug. 24 has not been identified or located. Tavares died Sunday at the Drake Center. Police...
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death. Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around...
Taylor Mill (KY) Uncertain on What to Do About Troubled Firehouse
Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents recently to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it, LinkNKy.com reported. Open house events August 30 and September 3 opened up the firehouse to the public for inspection. Fire officials were on hand to give tours and point out some of the major flaws, the report said.
