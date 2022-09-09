Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte
DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
mynews13.com
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
mynews13.com
Ohio universities make plans to prepare students to work at Intel
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University student Md Mahmudul Hasan’s dream job is about to get one step closer. He is a Ph.D. candidate from Bangladesh who has a focus on fabrication and characterization of semiconductor electronics and tech giant Intel is bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. and into Ohio.
mynews13.com
Correction: South Dakota-Conservative College story
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story published September 11, 2022, about South Dakota's social studies standards, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the organization that history professor Stephen Jackson referenced. He referred to guidelines from the American Historical Association, not the American Historical Society. Copyright...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change
More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
mynews13.com
Biden admininstration launches web portal to track extreme weather
The Biden administration is launching a new website to help communities see extreme weather and other hazards they are facing as a result of climate change. Kentuckians have seen the effect of natural disasters firsthand in recent months, with tornadoes that swept through western Kentucky last December and the historic flooding that devastated eastern parts of the state in July.
mynews13.com
Minority-owned businesses looking to thrive continuously
OHIO — It’s not clear what will happen to 500,000 independent restaurants and bars after losing money during the pandemic. For Black-owned businesses, there’s an even greater struggle. “In the creation of a lot of Black businesses, a lot of businesses aren't able to earn capital to...
mynews13.com
The dirty secrets inside the campaigns
We want to pull back the curtain on candidates and campaigns. HOW do they decide to go after your vote? What goes into figuring out what you care about?. Our guest this week you could perhaps call a maverick of political marketing and campaigns. A longtime advisor for progressive candidates. His resume includes extensive work for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign, as well as a slate of state races including Charlie Crist for Governor in 2016 – Andrew Gillum in 2018, Nikki Fried here in 2022 – and there’s no slowing down.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynews13.com
Amusement Today bestows awards, including Golden Ticket, to Texas parks
SAN ANTONIO — Amusement Today recognized the “Best of the Best” at a live event held at San Antonio’s Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday. “It was amazing to return to an in-person networking event,” said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards communications coordinator, Amusement Today. “While online presentations the last two years enabled us to still recognize the great accomplishments in our industry, meeting with peers and colleagues face to face is invaluable. We needed this. It’s heartwarming to honor these places and the people continuing to bring fun and smiles in a time when things are still uncertain.”
mynews13.com
Tips on staying safe around bears as fall approaches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As fall approaches, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding people that black bears in the state are more active in search for food. FWC says that residents and visitors can help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife by securing garbage,...
mynews13.com
Your guide to pumpkin patches around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — As temperatures cool and Halloween events roll out, it’s clear that fall is finally here in Wisconsin. That means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
mynews13.com
Road closures announced for Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life music festivals
KENTUCKY — Two music festivals are just days away in Kentucky, and many roads will be closed or restricted. Bourbon & Beyond kicks off Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 18, and Louder Than Life goes from Sept. 22-25 at the Highland Festival Grounds of the Kentucky Expo Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Your guide to haunted houses across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — For fans of scares, the month of October is the most wonderful time of the year. There are more than 40 haunted houses in Wisconsin, so we’ve gathered some spooky favorites throughout the Badger State. Milwaukee. The Hill Has Eyes. 7005 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, Wis.
Comments / 0