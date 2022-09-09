Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode five preview guns towards the show’s first climax
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode four. House of the Dragon is headed to its mid-season climax and we can see this point approaching in a new promo that has been released for the show’s fifth episode. If you haven’t yet seen the latest...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ season 6 cameo leaves jaws on the floor
No television show is as self-aware as Rick and Morty, and with the sixth season promising to return to the show’s more quirky roots — less time-travel and space mumbo-jumbo — Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have done a Die Hard parody to make John McClane proud.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Walking Dead’ stars reveal how it feels to wrap the series
Ross Marquand and Khary Payton, who play Aaron and Ezekial on The Walking Dead, respectively, are describing the surreal experience of wrapping up the show that occupied several years of each of their lives. The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead‘s final season are slated to air next month...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
Paddington Bear's Message to Late Queen Elizabeth II Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Paddington Bear has an endless amount of gratitude for the late Queen Elizabeth II. After the British monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, the official Twitter account belonging to the beloved character shared a few words in her honor. "Thank you, Ma'am," the Sept. 8 message read. "For everything."
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.”
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Stars From Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso and More as They Arrive
Television’s biggest night is almost upon us. But before we can get to this year’s Emmys ceremony, we must first navigate television’s biggest red carpet. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC (8/7c) from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where some of the biggest names in TV are already gathering in pre-celebration. All eyes will be on the casts of this year’s most-nominated shows, including Succession (25), Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17). We’re also looking out for the stars of fan-favorite hits like freshman...
wegotthiscovered.com
Superhero supporters still demanding a beloved cult classic gets a sequel
History has shown that some of the best and most popular superhero movies ever made aren’t based on existing comic books at all, and looking at the enduring appeal of beloved cult favorite Sky High, the 2005 comedy caper deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as spiritual contemporaries The Incredibles, Unbreakable, Push, and Chronicle.
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
wegotthiscovered.com
A self-indulgent slog of a sci-fi remake tries to find redemption on Netflix
As bizarre as it sounds to trash a hugely successful and massively ambitious existential sci-fi drama that boasted a stacked cast of A-list superstars for living to disappoint, Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky often became so indulgent that it genuinely felt in real danger of disappearing up its own ass.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans still can’t comprehend how a stodgy historical epic wasted a weapons-grade cast
Thanks entirely to the success of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, Hollywood became instantly enamored with the blockbuster historical epic. Audiences know a bandwagon when they see one, though, which is why Wolfgang Petersen’s Troy was the only one to earn more money, while none of them found comparable critical acclaim and awards season glory. Some of them were great, others were terrible, with Antoine Fuqua’s King Arthur existing somewhere in the middle.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-delayed sci-fi horror torn to shreds by viewers terraforms the streaming charts
Movies that end up spending a suspiciously long amount of time on the shelf rarely turn out to be very good, and the latest in a long line of examples arrived earlier this year when sci-fi horror thriller Project Gemini finally scored a release. Principal photography on the effects-heavy Russian...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jimmy Kimmel remains silent about stealing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy spotlight
Two days after Jimmy Kimmel floored the Emmy audience on Sunday night with his poorly thought-out sketch that saw him impede upon Quinta Brunson‘s acceptance speech, he failed to address the situation upon his late-night talk show’s return. The complete lack of mention of the incident, as if...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
