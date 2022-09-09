Last Week to Provide Input on Goleta’s Community Development Block Grant Year-End Report and Reallocation of Funding. The window is closing to provide comment on the City’s draft Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER is a required year-end report that provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan. This past year, more than 2,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding from the City.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO