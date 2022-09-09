Read full article on original website
Great turnout for Ellwood Mesa Habitat Management Plan Workshop
The workshop was a great opportunity for community members to learn about the City of Goleta’s plans to improve butterfly habitat and public access. The City’s project team received a lot of valuable feedback from workshop participants. Community members split into break out groups, had one-on-one conversations with project team members, observed detailed project plans, and provided input via group activities.
Join Us for the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project Community Workshop
The City of Goleta is holding an informative community workshop on the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project (Project). Join us Thursday, September 29, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave) Rooms 1 & 2 to learn more about this important project and provide input. The City’s Spanish Engagement Specialist will be at the workshop to help answer questions in Spanish.
Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Plan Workshop TONIGHT
Reminder to Join Us Tonight for the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ellwood School. The City of Goleta wants to remind the community about the upcoming Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan (MBHMP) workshop. Join us tonight, September 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellwood Elementary School Auditorium (7686 Hollister Ave).
Art Contest and Goleta Tours App to Celebrate Creek Week
Join the City of Goleta’s celebration of SB Creek Week, September 17-24, by participating in a Goleta Valley Library Art Contest or going on a newly created self-guided tour. It’s a great way to recognize this annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria.
Last Week to Provide Input on Community Development Block Grant Report
Last Week to Provide Input on Goleta’s Community Development Block Grant Year-End Report and Reallocation of Funding. The window is closing to provide comment on the City’s draft Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER). The CAPER is a required year-end report that provides an assessment of the City's performance in meeting housing and community development goals in the adopted 2021-2022 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan. This past year, more than 2,000 people were assisted with CDBG funding from the City.
