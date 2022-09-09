Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry
COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s drought regulators lose big case. What it means for state’s power to police water
California’s drought regulators have lost a major lawsuit that could undermine their legal authority to stop farms and cities from pulling water from rivers and streams. With California in its third punishing year of a historic drought, an appeals court ruled Monday that the State Water Resources Control Board lacks the power to interfere with so-called “senior” water rights holders and curtail their diversions of water from rivers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are going up. But prices are falling across the US. What’s going on?
Gasoline prices are falling fast around the country — but in California, prices are going up. And they’re likely to go up even more. That’s the prediction from experts, who see the state facing a unique set of challenges. “We’re going to see more notable increases” over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
California will soon rank heat waves like hurricanes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heat waves inCalifornia will soon be ranked by severity in a manner similar to hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Video Player: Santa Cruz wine growers move to over-night harvesting during California heat wave. On Friday, after one of the worst heat waves in recent memory,...
KSBW.com
Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise
Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
California Wildfires Threaten Nearly All of State's Cannabis Crops
A new Cal Berkeley study found that more than 94 percent of legal cannabis crops were grown in hot spots.
California Fire Map, Update as Mosquito Blaze Incinerates 46,000 Acres
The two biggest blazes were still burning Monday after fire crews tackled the infernos—dubbed Fairview and Mosquito—over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knivesillustrated.com
The Rugged, Reliable Ruana Knives
LEGENDARY MONTANA KNIFE COMPANY OFFERS THE HIDDEN TREASURE OF RUANA KNIVES. Hidden away in what was once an automotive garage in the community of Bonner, Montana—a small town just east of Missoula—is the plain-front (there is no sign revealing what’s inside) workshop of one of the most famous, nay legendary, knife companies in the country.
msuexponent.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Montana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom officially urges no on Proposition 30, calls it a 'trojan horse'
Gov. Gavin Newsom has officially announced that he is against a measure on the November ballot that would tax millionaires in California to fund electric vehicles and other climate-related programs. In a television ad provided to KCRA 3 by the No on 30 campaign, the governor warned Proposition 30 is...
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼
The Central Coast received a small amount of rain over the weekend — not enough to ease fire season. The post The heatwave is on its way out and the rain is heading in ￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Is Your Speed Being Monitored By An Unseen Radar When You See This Common Roadway Sign?
Signs reading 'Speed Checked By Radar' or 'Speed Enforced by Radar' are seen nationwide and frequently in California. As you were driving, have you ever wondered if a radar is truly tracking your speed, and if so, how it's done? Surprisingly enough, these signs do, in fact, indicate radar speed checks, but not continuous radar tracking of every vehicle's speed. [i]
NBC Los Angeles
All Californians Can Now Access 24/7 Online Tutoring — For Free
Does your child want to learn more about math or language arts, but they're struggling to make sense of the subject on their own?. Good news: every Californian can now access free online tutoring at any hour of the day, thanks to a new initiative offering educational resources to K-12 students and adult learners.
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
San Diego spot makes ‘best new restaurants’ list by Bon Appétit
Fair warning: Reading any further may make your stomach growl.
TODAY.com
Rain from Tropical Storm Kay alleviates wildfires near San Diego
Residents in Southern California are drying out after remnants of Tropical Storm Kay dropped heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. The storm helped firefighters battling wildfires in the San Diego country area.Sept. 11, 2022.
NBC San Diego
Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach
Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
Family Handyman
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0