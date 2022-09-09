ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTVU FOX 2

Serious drought damage to $5 billion California rice industry

COLUSA COUNTY, California - Sean Doherty looks out on rice paddy land his family has been farming in Colusa County for five generations through Mother Nature-made booms and busts. Farmers on the western side of Colusa County, raise 65% of all the rice grown in California. In a normal year,...
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California’s drought regulators lose big case. What it means for state’s power to police water

California’s drought regulators have lost a major lawsuit that could undermine their legal authority to stop farms and cities from pulling water from rivers and streams. With California in its third punishing year of a historic drought, an appeals court ruled Monday that the State Water Resources Control Board lacks the power to interfere with so-called “senior” water rights holders and curtail their diversions of water from rivers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California will soon rank heat waves like hurricanes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heat waves inCalifornia will soon be ranked by severity in a manner similar to hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Video Player: Santa Cruz wine growers move to over-night harvesting during California heat wave. On Friday, after one of the worst heat waves in recent memory,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Why US gas prices are falling while California's rise

Average gas prices across the nation have been on a steady decline since June. That’s not so much the case in California, where prices have been back on the uptick since the beginning of September. Since early March, based on data from AAA. For months, our chart shows the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
knivesillustrated.com

The Rugged, Reliable Ruana Knives

LEGENDARY MONTANA KNIFE COMPANY OFFERS THE HIDDEN TREASURE OF RUANA KNIVES. Hidden away in what was once an automotive garage in the community of Bonner, Montana—a small town just east of Missoula—is the plain-front (there is no sign revealing what’s inside) workshop of one of the most famous, nay legendary, knife companies in the country.
BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, MT
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
DOPE Quick Reads

Is Your Speed Being Monitored By An Unseen Radar When You See This Common Roadway Sign?

Signs reading 'Speed Checked By Radar' or 'Speed Enforced by Radar' are seen nationwide and frequently in California. As you were driving, have you ever wondered if a radar is truly tracking your speed, and if so, how it's done? Surprisingly enough, these signs do, in fact, indicate radar speed checks, but not continuous radar tracking of every vehicle's speed. [i]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

All Californians Can Now Access 24/7 Online Tutoring — For Free

Does your child want to learn more about math or language arts, but they're struggling to make sense of the subject on their own?. Good news: every Californian can now access free online tutoring at any hour of the day, thanks to a new initiative offering educational resources to K-12 students and adult learners.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
MONTANA STATE
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
