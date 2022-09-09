Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Salvation Army receives grant to service veterans
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans Assistance awarded more than $5 million in grants to serve veterans. The Salvation Army of Grayson County accepted a check for $100,000 to help veterans, their dependents and surviving spouses in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties with rent and utility assistance, and to make sure they have enough food at the dinner table.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
KXII.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday. It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m. The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne celebrates its interurban heritage
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Van Alstyne was founded in 1872 when the first railroad line came through. Now, as the city continues to evolve, leaders are making sure that its past is part of its future. Van Alstyne's new Central Social District Park already has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
House fire in Denison claims woman’s life
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison. Denison Fire Rescue said 70-year-old Cheryl Losey was found inside a home on West Morgan and South Brown Avenue Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.
KXII.com
Deadly Southmayd intersection will turn into a four-way stop
SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) -Change comes after the two fatality crashes in the span of two months at the intersection of Hwy 56 and 289. “TxDOT has had a meeting and decided to put a four-way stop in, at both sides of Hwy 56,” said Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee.
1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Montague County
One dead, one seriously injured following a 3-vehicle crash last night in Montague County.
Wylie ISD teacher, 1 other person found shot and killed
JOSEPHINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Wylie ISD teacher was shot and killed along with another person at her home in Collin County Sunday night.Josephine Police got the call around 8:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Mallard Drive.When they arrived, they found Lacie Moore and another person dead inside from gunshot wounds.While Josephine Police would not identify the names of those killed, the Wylie Police Department and the Wylie ISD said Moore died in Josephine.The name of the other person shot and killed has not been released.Josephine Police were not ready to release additional information Monday afternoon, Police Chief Jeff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTEN.com
Sherman High School's FFA receives grant
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Ever since the Sherman High School's agricultural program began in 1930, they've continued to see their numbers increase. With more than 500 students filling up their classrooms, they applied for the Walmart Community Grant to help accommodate the growth. "I was initially contacted by Dr. Bennett,...
KTEN.com
Casino seen as big boost to Durant's economy
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Not only does Choctaw Casino attract visitors from Texas, Oklahoma and other parts of the country... it also brings people in to shop and dine in downtown Durant. "We just really love them advertising that Durant exists," said Durant Area Chamber of Commerce executive director...
Beloved Collin County teacher senselessly killed in murder-suicide, family says
JOSEPHINE, Texas — The Wylie Independent School District and countless students impacted by a beloved English teacher in Collin County are mourning Monday after she was found dead inside her home. According to family members, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband Sunday by police...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Group Of Young Men Harassing Residents Of Caney
Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
Lack of rain to continue through September
SHERMAN, Texas. (KTEN) -- It's no secret drought has been a big issue across Texoma this summer. Despite recent rains and improvement across our North Texas counties, extreme drought remains across much of southern Oklahoma. In order to understand how long this generally dry stretch has lasted, we must go...
KXII.com
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel. Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road,...
KXII.com
Driver under the influence crashes in ditch, OHP says
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he crashed while driving under the influence. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 48, in Durant on Saturday. Troopers said 31-year-old Nathan De La Garza was headed eastbound on Lake...
Wylie teacher's death is a murder-suicide, police say
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The death of a Wylie ISD teacher has been ruled a murder-suicide, according to a statement from the Josephine Police Department. Officers Sunday night responded to a report of shots fired at a home on the 700 block of Mallard Street. Inside, they found the bodies of Lacie Moore and her husband. Between the two, family members says the couple had four children, whose lives will be drastically changed."She loved children… her own, yours, mine, all of them," said Kerrie McMaster, who befriended Moore after the two became neighbors.She said she couldn't talk to her for more than five minutes without laughing. "She was so funny. She just made everybody laugh everywhere she went," said McMaster.Moore, she said, went back to school to pursue teaching."It's what she talked about. It's what she loved. Her kids, their growth," said McMaster. "She wanted to see them succeed. It was her passion and you could tell."Many parents have shared Moore was their child's favorite teacher. Wylie ISD said it's making counselors available not just to students but to their families and school staff."She touched the lives of everyone she came across. This is a loss for everyone," said McMaster.
fox4news.com
Friends of 13-year-old killed by suspected intoxicated driver remember her life
SACHSE, Texas - Friendships we create often play a role in who we become. For many kids at B.G. Hudson Middle School in Sachse, Brooklyn Moran changed them for better. "She was the sweetest, most kindest person ever. She was the perfect girl," Jaycee Jackson said of Moran. The 13-year-old...
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
KTEN.com
Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon passes away at 71
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Longtime Sulphur head football coach Jim Dixon passed away Sunday at the age of 71. Sulphur's athletic department confirmed Dixon's death in a social media post on Monday morning. "The Sulphur family is heartbroken and are forever indebted for the last 50 years he spent...
Frisco man charged in deadly, fiery crash in Garland
A Frisco man is locked up in a deadly, fiery head-on crash in Garland over the weekend. Garland police report that the pick-up driven by Jeremy Spencer crossed over the center line and smashed head-on into an SUV
Comments / 1