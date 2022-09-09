Read full article on original website
Related
Does This TikTok Hack for Removing a Stripped Screw Really Work?
Few things are more discouraging for a DIYer than trying to remove a badly stripped screw head, whether joining wood or other materials. If the head of the screw is so damaged your driver bit or screwdriver can’t grab and turn it, you’re facing a big headache trying to get the screw out.
Move Over Rubber Mallet, It’s Hammer Time!
Over the years, you acquire a few tools that make you wonder how you ever survived without them. As a cabinetmaker who’s worked residential and commercial for years, I found my first dead-blow hammer to be a major game-changer. Dead-blows are great for striking objects with power and control without damaging them, similar to chisels, punches and other sharp objects.
How to Reface Your Kitchen Cabinets
Add beauty and value to your kitchen. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Four Days. Complexity. Intermediate. $2000...
How to Create Custom Wood Inlays In a Children’s Growth Chart
Learn how to make custom wood inlays while creating this unique growth chart. As with many projects on my ‘want to do’ list, this growth chart has been on the books for a long time. I planned this one six years ago when my first child was born. Now that I have three kids who need heights recorded, I figured it was about time to get after it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is the Janka Wood Hardness Scale?
We’ve all been there. A young woodworker making their first big project. Most often, it’s a table of some kind. Coffee or dining, it doesn’t matter. What you’ve made is magnificent and you’re beaming with pride as you bring it into its new home. You...
Does This TikTok Hack with Orange Peels Get Rid of Ants?
Ants are a pain. Whether it’s fire ants in the South or tiny brown ants in my Midwestern garden, when you disturb them, they bite you. And those bites can vary from annoying to, in the case of fire ants, really hurtful. When you have an ant problem, do...
How to Install a Ready-to-Assemble Range Hood
Build this simple DIY range hood project by yourself. In this project, we'll show you how to design and install a range hood that could be the perfect final touch for your kitchen remodel. Tools Required. Drill/driver. drywall tools. Level. Materials Required. Construction screws. Drywall. Exhaust fan insert. Finish nails.
Tips for Applying Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Peel-and-stick wallpaper has gained popularity as a DIY-friendly way to freshen up your walls. It lacks the longevity of traditional wallpaper, which is why it’s sometimes described as “temporary.” But it’s also generally easy to reposition and remove. Christer Bechtell, owner and wallpaper installer at Macuna...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Do You Get the Smoke Smell Out of Clothes?
It’s camping season in the Upper Midwest, and that means spending some quality time around campfires. But as lovely as they are in the moment, you don’t always want the smell to follow you. So what’s the best way to get the smoke out of your clothes? We’ve rounded up several options below.
9 Best Rat Traps
How do you outsmart a rat? From catch-and-release to old-school "snappers," check out this collection of top-rated rat traps. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Four Best Greenhouse Plastics
Greenhouses covered with glass can be beautiful. But for the DIY gardener, greenhouse plastic is a more practical option. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Shopping
Here at Family Handyman, we believe every day is another opportunity to cross something off your DIY checklist. Whether you’re searching for the best hedge trimmers or looking for a perfectly sized sectional sofa, we’ve got you covered. We’re always on the hunt for the best products that solve real-life home, yard, auto and organization problems. Sign up for the Stuff We Love newsletter to keep up with expert-approved reviews and money-saving deals on the products that make DIY easy. Checklist? Done.
Tips for Staining a Fence
While seemingly simple on paper, a lot of time and energy goes into staining a fence. You need to choose a stain, gather tools, do the prep work and monitor the weather, all before the actual staining takes place. But this is one project that’s almost always worth it. It...
A DIYer’s Guide to Applying Real Venetian Plaster
Achieve this durable and timeless finish yourself. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Introduction. Venetian plaster, a beautiful...
What Is a Costco Door?
If you live in an historic home, you’re more than familiar with quirky fixtures, like all the little doors. You might use the mini closets or niches to store awkward items, or think of them as part of the charm of an old house. Now, mini doors are starting...
How To Build A Stone Inlay Concrete Bench
Quikrete's 5000 concrete mix is a great formula for building your own backyard bench. This backyard bench is nearly indestructible. Once it's cast, assembled and sealed, you can enjoy it all year long and never have to worry about taking it in for the winter or protecting it from the elements.
This Digital Torque Wrench Adapter Is Essential for DIY Mechanics
Perhaps I’m a tinkerer at heart. I may also be a bit frugal. But whenever something mechanical I own needs a repair, I try to do it myself. If it’s a big job like replacing the rear differential in my truck. I don’t have the time, space or confidence to tackle it. But for smaller issues with my bicycle, lawn mower, snowblower, boat, motorcycle or family vehicles, I try to fix them myself.
Buyer’s Guide to Ductless Range Hoods
As more homeowners tackle DIY projects around the home — especially in the kitchen — ductless range hoods are becoming more popular, in part because they’re relatively simple to install. What Is a Ductless Range Hood?. A ductless range hood (aka a ventless range hood) is an...
Can You Paint Over Wallpaper?
There’s no way around it: Wallpaper removal is messy, tedious work. So if you want to change the look of a wallpapered wall, it’s tempting to skip the wallpaper removal and go straight to paint. But is that a good idea?. Can You Paint Over Wallpaper?. Yes, of...
How To Conserve Your Pool Water This Summer
There’s no denying swimming pools require a lot of water, especially during the summer months when heat and sunlight cause increased evaporation. And with droughts and water shortages in many parts of the country, you may feel just a wee bit guilty splashing around in your backyard pool. But...
Family Handyman
36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 0