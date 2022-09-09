Read full article on original website
Related
elizabethton.com
Bobbie Cale Stevens
Bobbie Cale Stevens, 55, Hampton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 7, 1967 in Elizabethton. Bobbie was a graduate of Hampton High School. He was a former employee of Elk River Golf Course. He loved to play the guitar and play golf. He attended Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.
elizabethton.com
Christine Williams Blevins
Christine Williams Blevins, 89, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton, with her loving daughter by her side. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Arthie Densmore Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Blevins, who passed away August 9, 2017.
elizabethton.com
Community Calendar
Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol leaders voted to move forward with a $30,000 bid that would turn what was once Robert E. Lee School into a six-loft apartment building. The structure stands on Oak Street near the former Virginia School Board building. The city currently owns the building. Leaders believe selling it would help the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elizabethton.com
Samantha Gray Band to perform at Bert Street Music Series
JOHNSON CITY — Samantha Gray Band hits the stage at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 15. Samantha Gray’s unique voice has been described as soulful, sultry and powerful — a melding of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll influences into her own brand of blues.
wcyb.com
The mysterious monolith is back in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The monolith that mysteriously appeared in Kings Common Park on New Year’s Day in 2021 is back on display in Johnson City. David Hess, who owns Bradley’s Machine and Welding and Sea Biscuit Metal Designs, created the sign at his shop and now has the artwork displayed in front of his business.
elizabethton.com
Sponsors, players sought for golf tourney to benefit East Tennessee Christian Home
Registration and sponsorship is underway for the 18th annual golf tournament sponsored by friends of the East Tennessee Christian Home & Academy. The tournament, which will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Elizabethton Golf Course, raises funds to help with operations and expenses of the home. “This...
elizabethton.com
Nave sets course record for Domitar Park
T.A. Dugger seventh grader Vella Nave not only won the two-mile Middle 9 Conference Championship in the conference meet held at Domtar Park in Kingsport, but she broke a record in the process. Nave covered the course in a time of 12:23.80 breaking the Domitar Park course record and moved...
RELATED PEOPLE
wjhl.com
Organizers recap 2022 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – The 21st-annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is in the history books, and organizers are already looking ahead to next year. Leah Ross, the Executive Director of Advancement of the Birthplace of Country Music, joined Daytime Tri-Cities Tuesday to talk about the success of this year’s festival and preview some of the museum’s other events between now and the next festival.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Wayne Guinn, Elizabethton, and Laura Guinn, Hampton, on charges of hindering a secured creditor (over $10,000). The arrests were the result of an investigation that began with Unaka Auto Sales reporting that they sold a vehicle to the...
elizabethton.com
Patsy Lou Simpson
Patsy Lou Simpson, 63, of Asheville, N.C., passed away August 19, 2022, at the CarePartners Solace Center in Asheville, N.C. Patsy was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to the late Dee Allen Simpson and Alzina Miller Wyatt. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charles, Terry and William Simpson.
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol, Virginia
No one was injured in the explosion but the home is a total loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New to Town: Toadally Pets
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model City has added yet another new business. Toadally Pets recently opened and is located at 132 W. Center St. in Kingsport. The store’s owner, Brittany Hollembeak, said it’s been a long-time dream of hers to open a pet shop, and they hope to provide what pet owners need. “We […]
wjhl.com
Faith Baked Cakes makes cinnamon rolls with Daytime
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Church Hill bakery Faith Baked Cakes joined Daytime Tri-Cities to share the secret to baking some delicious cinnamon rolls using sweet Hawaiin rolls, cream cheese, brown sugar and more. Watch both videos to learn how you can make your own with the help of...
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man died from injuries sustained after a crash in Elizabethton on Wednesday. According to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), officers and the Carter County EMS (CCEMS) responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mary Patton Highway at the intersection of Gap Creek Road at 12:30 p.m. Carter County 911 advised […]
elizabethton.com
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts coming Sept. 21 & 22
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Days are set to begin on Sept. 23, but before that there are some concerts you won’t want to miss. David Nanney and Greg Workman joined Daytime Tri-Cities to give viewers a sneak preview at the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff Concerts set for Sept. 21 and 22.
Joey Logano visiting Blountville Food City
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR racecar driver Joey Logano will make an appearance at the Food City located at 1921 Highway 394 on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., according to a news release from the grocery store chain. The driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske will have autographs […]
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
Comments / 0