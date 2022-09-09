Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Magic Johnson Made A Huge Mistake When He Returned To Play For The Los Angeles Lakers
There are players like Kobe Bryant who was talented but honed their skills through sheer hard work and dedication. On the other hand, there are players who are simply blessed with a flair for playing basketball, like Magic Johnson. We are not comparing the two players in any way. But...
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18. Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close. On Wednesday, there...
Stephen Curry Said That Kevin Durant Had Unrealistic Expectations That His Preferred Trade Destination Would Retain Their Superstars
Kevin Durant's trade request earlier this offseason rocked the NBA world in a way like few things have in recent times. It seemingly came out of nowhere and sent everybody into a frenzy. A player of his caliber becoming available for trade was not something you see happen often so...
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"
Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Marc Stein Says Dennis Schroder Will Almost Certainly Be Signed By The End Of His Month After His Performances At EuroBasket
Dennis Schroder has had a fall from grace like few others have had over the last few years. He had initially made a name for himself with the Atlanta Hawks before going on to finish runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019-20. His...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
NBA Executive Thinks The Knicks Made A Great Decision By Signing Jalen Brunson: “It’s One Of The Better Moves The Knicks Have Made In Years."
After they endured a disastrous 2021-22 season, the New York Knicks were determined to make a splash in free agency. The team had their eyes set on landing Jalen Brunson, and once their season ended, the Knicks got to work on ensuring they got their main man. Knicks officials were...
Magic Johnson Once Dismissed LeBron James' Comparison To Michael Jordan: "Kobe Is More Like Michael... LeBron Is Closer To Me."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old by the end of the year and is only getting closer to his inevitable retirement from the NBA. But even at this age, James proved that he is better than most of the players in the league. He had a breathtaking 19th season last year, something that we haven't seen in the history of the NBA.
Former Coach Of The Year Believes Lakers Should Go All-In And Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner: "If It Doesn't Work, I Cut Bait And Trade Everybody Next Year."
The Los Angeles Lakers are still battling rumors of what they intend to do with point guard Russell Westbrook. While people like LeBron James have been vouching for Russ to have a comeback season, the player is incessantly linked in trade rumors. One of the teams linked most often with...
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop
The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on last season: 'What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other'
Following their sixth straight early-playoff exit in the spring, the Utah Jazz blew up their team this summer. They traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively, while moving starting forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets as well. They've also floated the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. in trade rumors this offseason.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Family Photoshoot With Vanity Fair: "Bryce Look Too Much Like Bron."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the most popular athletes not only in the NBA but in the entire world. Many people are fans of him due to his play on the court, but also due to his off-the-court contributions to his community. Jayson Tatum once revealed how...
Watch: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell chats with cops about NBA during weed stop
The traffic stop ultimately resulted in a charge of trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana -- a Class D Felony in the state -- after a search of the vehicle revealed "three pounds of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag." Fortunately for the 2019-2020 Sixth Man of the Year, he...
Richard Jefferson Says Former Suns Players He Spoke To Weren’t Surprised By The Reports Of Robert Sarver’s Misconduct: “It Was Like ‘Oh Yeah That Sounds About Right'”
Robert Sarver has been the owner of the Phoenix Suns since 2004, and to say that he has done a poor job of running the team would be an understatement. The team enjoyed some success at the start of his tenure and also in recent years, but everything in the middle of that was an utter disaster.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Blasts Robert Sarver And Believes The NBA Should've Banned Him: "Robert Sarver Was A Perfect Candidate To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA"
Former player Matt Barnes is upset that the NBA didn't kick Robert Sarver out of the league amid an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior. The Phoenix Suns saw their team owner Robert Sarver get fined $10 million and suspended from the NBA for 1 year after an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct proved that the way Sarver acts with people working for him is flawed and full of micro-aggressions.
RJ Barrett Reacts To Getting $120 Million Extension From New York Knicks: "This Is A Place Where I Wanted To Be."
RJ Barrett is a promising two-way wing that currently plays for the New York Knicks. He is generally viewed as the face of the franchise and has shown that he has a lot of potential, averaging 20.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG for the team this past season. This...
LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."
LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
Patrick Beverley After His First Lakers Practice: "I'm Not Here Trying To Change The Culture... My Thing Has Always Been Camaraderie, Team, Team, Team."
As shocking as it may sound, the Los Angeles Lakers missed not only the playoffs but also the play-in tournament last season. For a team that had LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it was a really underwhelming performance. Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season,...
