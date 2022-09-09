ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

5 Takeaways: Scott Satterfield previews game against Florida State

University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday and previewed Friday night's game against Florida State in Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals opened the season with a disappointing 31-7 loss to Syracuse on the road and then scored a 20-14 win over UCF in Orlando, Fla., last Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
