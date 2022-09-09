Read full article on original website
St. Louis gas station near where 16-year-old was shot by police identified as 'public nuisance'
ST. LOUIS — "It's definitely rough,” said Shani Parker. That's how Parker describes living near the gas station at North Florissant and St. Louis avenues in Old North St. Louis. On Sunday night, the gas station was the starting point of an incident that resulted in officers shooting...
edglentoday.com
27-Year-Old Man Shot, Injured, With Gunfire In Alton
ALTON - At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Alton Police Department received 911 reports of gunshots fired and a male gunshot wound victim at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police officers immediately responded and located a 27-year-old male who had been...
Man kicks door open in University City home invasion, family escapes
A University City family escaped their home safely after a man kicked open a door during a home invasion last weekend.
KMOV
Man shot and killed in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in unincorporated Jefferson County Tuesday. A man was shot on Mockingbird Hill, which is just east of Byrnes Mill. Other information was not immediately known.
advantagenews.com
Man shot on Ridge Street in Alton
One man was shot Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ridge Street and Quincy Street in Alton. Alton Police report several 911 calls began coming in at around 4:35pm reporting gunshots fired. The 27-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and then transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.
KMOV
Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by officers in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed after exposing a gun to officers in north St. Louis City late Sunday night, according to police. St. Louis police said that two Drug Enforcement and Intervention Detectives (DEI) were working the Summer Violence Initiative when they were at a Shell Gas Station in the 2800 block of N. Florissant. At about 11:36 p.m., the detectives saw multiple subjects in the parking lot armed with guns before notifying other officers in the area. Police said both the detectives drove to the lot to investigate. Both officers were dressed in plain clothes with a black ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” in white letters on the front and back.
newschannel20.com
Man arrested in connection with double homicide
BENLD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the suspect of the double homicide. Police say Mark N. Crites Jr, 23 of Springfield, was arrested on an unrelated Arson warrant, issued in Sangamon County. Crites Jr is in custody in the Sangamon County Jail. His bond...
Police: ‘Most wanted’ suspect arrested at riverfront homeless encampment
A 42-year-old St. Louis man wanted for two separate incidents of domestic violence against a former girlfriend was arrested last week at a homeless encampment near the Mississippi Riverfront.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 13th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 60-year-old Faith Moon of North Broadway in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending possession of controlled substance charge. She remained in jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond.
Washington Missourian
Sheriff: Man found inside burned St. Clair home had died by suicide
A man found dead after a fire Tuesday in a home near St. Clair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body of Shawn A. Fry, 43, who lived in the home in the 700 block of White Road, was found after the fire was extinguished, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
Questions raised about fatal police shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by St. Louis detectives are disputing the police account of the incident. Darryl Ross was shot Sunday night. Two detectives said they spotted several people with guns at a gas station and pulled onto the lot. The police report said the detectives — in plain clothes but wearing bulletproof vests labeled “POLICE” — announced themselves as officers.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman arrested at Arnold credit union
Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
One of Missouri’s Most Wanted Found Hiding in a Homeless Camp
It's incredible that authorities caught this suspect considering where he was hiding out. A report says that one of Missouri's most wanted was arrested while hiding out in a homeless camp near the Mississippi River. KZRG shared the story of a suspect who was wanted for questioning for two separate...
St. Louis police shoot, kill 16-year-old they say had a gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police officers fatally shot a 16-year-old who was reaching for a gun, police said Monday. Darryl Ross was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on the city’s north side. Ross is Black. A police incident report said one of the officers involved in the shooting was Black, and one was white. The city’s new Force Investigation Unit, established last month, was handling the investigation. Police said two drug enforcement detectives spotted several people with guns at the service station and drove to the parking lot. Their car was unmarked and they were in plain clothes but wearing black, bulletproof vests with the word “POLICE” written on the front and back.
advantagenews.com
No suspected ties to theft ring in fatal Alton crash
The 15-year-old that died early Saturday driving what is believed to have been a stolen Kia vehicle in an Alton crash will not be publicly identified. The crash in the 3200 block of Belle Streets killed the driver who was sole occupant of the vehicle that was found in the wood line at around 3:45am.
myleaderpaper.com
Dunklin R-5 student taken into custody for drawing that appeared threatening
Dunklin R-5 School District officials said they identified a student on Tuesday, Sept. 13, who allegedly drew an image that looked like a possible threat against Herculaneum High School. Superintendent Clint Freeman, who would not release any specific details about the student or the drawing, said the investigation into the...
Teen dies after stolen Kia crash in Alton
A teenager died overnight in a crash involving a stolen Kia vehicle in the Metro East.
advantagenews.com
Juvenile dies in Alton crash
A 15-year-old driving what is believed to have been a stolen vehicle died in an overnight crash. The call came in to emergency personnel at about 3:45am Saturday. The following is a statement from Alton Police Deputy Chief Jarrett Ford:. The Alton Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a...
Man threatens to blow up Florissant Family Dollar
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis County man was arrested for threatening to blow up a business. Brandon Shaw, 40, is charged with making a terroristic threat. Police say Shaw went into the Family Dollar on South New Florissant Road on August 28. He was playing loud music and an employee told him to turn it down. Employees were frightened after he said that he would blow up the building.
Dogs may be euthanized after man’s heart attack
A 61-year-old St. Louis man was reportedly attacked and killed by dogs two months ago.
