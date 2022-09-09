Read full article on original website
25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication
A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
Lowell nurse Winnie Waruru pleads guilty in $100 million home health care fraud scheme
Winnie Waruru, 42, of Lowell, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Boston on Sept. 8 concerning a $100 million home health care fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced. Specifically, Waruru pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud; one count of health care fraud...
WMUR.com
U.S. Department of Labor assesses thousands in fines regarding alleged child labor law violations in New Hampshire, Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Department of Labor officials said they have uncovered several cases of child labor violations and young worker injuries in New Hampshire and Vermont. Department officials said they found violations at nine McDonald's and 12 Dunkin’ restaurants between the two states. Most of the violations...
Child labor violations reported at New England restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The U.S. Department of Labor is highlighting child labor law violations it says it found at New England restaurants, including McDonald's and Dunkin' locations.The Manchester office of the department's Wage and Hour division said franchise locations for both chains allowed some 14 and 15-year-old employees to work too many hours, and to operate ovens and fryers that left a few young workers with burns.Nine McDonald's locations in New Hampshire and Vermont owned by Coughlin Inc. and 12 Dunkin' shops run by Vermont Donut Enterprises and related LLCs were found to have violation. Between the two companies, eight...
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
newhampshirebulletin.com
State aims to help birthing centers, midwives with rising malpractice insurance premiums
The state’s five birthing centers and home birth midwives may be getting state assistance to help with a significant spike in their malpractice insurance premiums, a jump they say threatens their ability to stay open. One provider saw its premium jump by $40,000 a year, a 250 percent increase,...
mychamplainvalley.com
Legionnaires’ Disease reported in northwest Vermont
The Vermont Department of Health has reported that five patients who reside in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties have tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. The patients were diagnosed between August 9 and August 27, but health officials have not identified common sources of exposure among them. The disease is...
Haverhill Councilors Note New Cannabis Fee Law, Seek Money for Drug Prevention, Treatment
Haverhill city councilors are expected tonight to discuss the impact of a new state law requiring renegotiation of impact fees paid by cannabis retailers and communities. Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski and Council Vice President John A. Michitson placed the item on City Council agenda. They appeared to acknowledge expected dollars from such agreements may not be available, noting the need for “allocation of other funding towards preventative and addiction treatment services.”
NHPR
As election distrust swirls, three N.H. communities were under a microscope during the primary
Even after polls closed Tuesday evening in Windham, a small group of voters and candidates stuck around in the high school gym. As ballot counting machines softly hummed in the background, some began recording with their phone cameras, leaning over a line of red tape, looking for mistakes. Windham was...
As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?
Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
newhampshirebulletin.com
Oral arguments in New Hampshire’s ‘divisive concepts’ lawsuit set for Wednesday
A lawsuit against the state’s “divisive concepts law” will come before oral argument in federal court Wednesday, allowing lawyers for teachers unions and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire to square off against the Department of Justice. The court hearing, set for 1 p.m. at...
Plaistow, N.H., Asks Residents to Direct Trash Questions to Town Following Vendor Merger
Plaistow, N.H., residents are adjusting to Republic Services’ purchase of some routes previously serviced by JRM Hauling and Recycling. Officials, however, are stressing residents should email the town at [email protected] with questions or concerns and not contact JRM directly even though they may still see that name on vehicles and equipment.
Boston 25 News
New Hampshire judge revokes bail for Kayla Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday revoked the bail for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is now considered to be the victim of a homicide. Kayla, 32, appeared in court after she was arrested Friday for skipping out on a dispositional conference...
4 injured hikers rescued in NH mountains over the weekend
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding hikers to plan ahead for a safe trip. Four injured hikers were rescued from mountain trails by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department rangers in four separate incidents over the weekend. The first rescue happened Saturday afternoon, the department said in...
mainepublic.org
At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine
COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
