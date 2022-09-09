ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication

A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
CHELSEA, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Child labor violations reported at New England restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The U.S. Department of Labor is highlighting child labor law violations it says it found at New England restaurants, including McDonald's and Dunkin' locations.The Manchester office of the department's Wage and Hour division said franchise locations for both chains allowed some 14 and 15-year-old employees to work too many hours, and to operate ovens and fryers that left a few young workers with burns.Nine McDonald's locations in New Hampshire and Vermont owned by Coughlin Inc. and 12 Dunkin' shops run by Vermont Donut Enterprises and related LLCs were found to have violation. Between the two companies, eight...
SALEM, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Legionnaires’ Disease reported in northwest Vermont

The Vermont Department of Health has reported that five patients who reside in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties have tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. The patients were diagnosed between August 9 and August 27, but health officials have not identified common sources of exposure among them. The disease is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WHAV

Haverhill Councilors Note New Cannabis Fee Law, Seek Money for Drug Prevention, Treatment

Haverhill city councilors are expected tonight to discuss the impact of a new state law requiring renegotiation of impact fees paid by cannabis retailers and communities. Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski and Council Vice President John A. Michitson placed the item on City Council agenda. They appeared to acknowledge expected dollars from such agreements may not be available, noting the need for “allocation of other funding towards preventative and addiction treatment services.”
HAVERHILL, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HOMELESS
B98.5

What Are The “Drunkest” Cities In Maine And New Hampshire?

Unless a town is either loaded with bars, like Las Vegas, or completely "dry", we can't really logically call one town or city "drunker" than any other. But, let's face it, there are towns and cities in every state whose residents are perceived as being more prone to getting their drink on.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News

New Hampshire judge revokes bail for Kayla Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday revoked the bail for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is now considered to be the victim of a homicide. Kayla, 32, appeared in court after she was arrested Friday for skipping out on a dispositional conference...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

4 injured hikers rescued in NH mountains over the weekend

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is reminding hikers to plan ahead for a safe trip. Four injured hikers were rescued from mountain trails by New Hampshire Fish and Game Department rangers in four separate incidents over the weekend. The first rescue happened Saturday afternoon, the department said in...
BELMONT, MA
mainepublic.org

At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine

COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
MAINE STATE

