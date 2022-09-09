MANCHESTER, N.H. - The U.S. Department of Labor is highlighting child labor law violations it says it found at New England restaurants, including McDonald's and Dunkin' locations.The Manchester office of the department's Wage and Hour division said franchise locations for both chains allowed some 14 and 15-year-old employees to work too many hours, and to operate ovens and fryers that left a few young workers with burns.Nine McDonald's locations in New Hampshire and Vermont owned by Coughlin Inc. and 12 Dunkin' shops run by Vermont Donut Enterprises and related LLCs were found to have violation. Between the two companies, eight...

