Washington State

nbcrightnow.com

Smoke Air Quality Alert

Lots of smoke with unhealthy air quality and a slight chance for a stray shower by late morning-early afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Smoke Air Quality Alert - Eastern WA/OR... Until 1 PM Wednesday. Unhealthy - Very Unhealthy...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Smoke, Bad Air Quality and Showers

Smokey Monday with a slight chance for stray showers. Air quality will remain poor today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 80s. Air Quality Alert - Southeast WA, Palouse, Inland Northwest and Northeast OR... Until Monday 2 PM (may need extension)
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Unhealthy air quality expected all week in Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be "Red: unhealthy" all week in the Columbia Basin, due to wildfire smoke. The BFHD urges the community to limit outdoor activity if possible. According to the Washington State Department...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

State fall marine conference in Tri-Cities this week

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Law enforcement boats and personnel from all across the state will be in the Tri-Cities and on the river this week for the Washington State Fall Marine Conference. Sponsored by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Weather Forecast Sunday Sept. 11

Winds shifting from northeasterly to southwesterly maybe giving some firefighters a chance to gain some ground on containing the local wildfires in central cascades and northeast Oregon. Cooling down to the upper 50s and low 60s tonight with a slight sprinkle passing through the regions. fire danger is still high...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Preventing litter as "simple as that" in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Ecology (WADOE), spend a combined $9 million annually on litter cleanup efforts. According to research commissioned by the WADOE, 75% of Washingtonians choose not to litter. "Litter adds up when we don't make simple choices to...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Department of Ecology launches state-wide anti-littering campaign

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Preventing litter is "Simple As That," according to a new state-wide campaign launched by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). The campaign encourages people to use a litter bag and to discourage their friends and family from littering. More than 75% of Washingtonians do not litter...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

State rep challenges fee hike for fishing, boat licenses

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

