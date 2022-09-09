Read full article on original website
Smoke Air Quality Alert
Lots of smoke with unhealthy air quality and a slight chance for a stray shower by late morning-early afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Smoke Air Quality Alert - Eastern WA/OR... Until 1 PM Wednesday. Unhealthy - Very Unhealthy...
Smoke, Bad Air Quality and Showers
Smokey Monday with a slight chance for stray showers. Air quality will remain poor today. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid-upper 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-upper 80s. Air Quality Alert - Southeast WA, Palouse, Inland Northwest and Northeast OR... Until Monday 2 PM (may need extension)
Unhealthy air quality expected all week in Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be "Red: unhealthy" all week in the Columbia Basin, due to wildfire smoke. The BFHD urges the community to limit outdoor activity if possible. According to the Washington State Department...
"This is the time of year where it really gets bad," said the Selah deputy fire chief as wildfire season and unhealthy air quality prolong
SELAH, Wash. -- The light rain and cooler temperatures are promising, but wildfires seem to get bigger and stay longer year after year, said the Selah Fire Department deputy chief Mickey Gillie. He said unhealthy air quality is nothing new to people who live in the Pacific Northwest. "This is...
State fall marine conference in Tri-Cities this week
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Law enforcement boats and personnel from all across the state will be in the Tri-Cities and on the river this week for the Washington State Fall Marine Conference. Sponsored by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the Benton County Sheriff's Office, and...
Weather Forecast Sunday Sept. 11
Winds shifting from northeasterly to southwesterly maybe giving some firefighters a chance to gain some ground on containing the local wildfires in central cascades and northeast Oregon. Cooling down to the upper 50s and low 60s tonight with a slight sprinkle passing through the regions. fire danger is still high...
Preventing litter as "simple as that" in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Ecology (WADOE), spend a combined $9 million annually on litter cleanup efforts. According to research commissioned by the WADOE, 75% of Washingtonians choose not to litter. "Litter adds up when we don't make simple choices to...
Department of Ecology launches state-wide anti-littering campaign
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Preventing litter is "Simple As That," according to a new state-wide campaign launched by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). The campaign encourages people to use a litter bag and to discourage their friends and family from littering. More than 75% of Washingtonians do not litter...
State rep challenges fee hike for fishing, boat licenses
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.
Washington Corrections Dept. fined $84,400 for poor tuberculosis safety amid outbreak
(The Center Square) — Washington Department of Corrections failed to provide workers with N-95 respirator fit testing during the worst tuberculosis outbreak in the state in 20 years and will be fined $84,400, the Department of Labor & Industries announced Monday. An investigation by L&I found that workers at...
