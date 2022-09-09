Read full article on original website
SkySports
England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
SkySports
England have ticked every box under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes this summer, says Nasser Hussain
Throughout the summer, England have been playing with an attacking mindset, with run chases and aggressive bowling key to their identity. Stokes' side have won six out of the seven Test matches they have played. For Hussain, the ability of this Test side to entertain while also getting the job...
SkySports
Brendon McCullum: England captain Ben Stokes a rare, incredible person | Stokes: We owed it to the Nation
Brendon McCullum hailed his England side and skipper Ben Stokes after they secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa, with Stokes saying "we owed it to the nation". England took just 25 minutes on day five to seal a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third Test at the Kia Oval, with the win continuing England's remarkable turnaround in Test cricket under the leadership of McCullum and Stokes.
SkySports
Amy Jones: Stand-in England captain thanks team-mates for support ahead of second T20 against India
Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.
SkySports
Sarah Hunter back to lead much-changed England Women against Wales
No 8 Hunter's return to the side is one of 12 changes to the starting XV from the team which beat the USA 52-14 in Exeter on September 3, including an entirely different front row. Head coach Simon Middleton is keen to give all of his squad an opportunity before...
SkySports
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen
Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
SkySports
Wycombe 1-0 Accrington: Jason McCarthy hits winner as Chairboys battle to narrow win
Wycombe weathered a second-half storm to beat struggling Accrington 1-0 at Adams Park. Jason McCarthy's first-half goal proved to be the difference but home goalkeeper Max Stryjek was kept busy throughout as Stanley had over a dozen second-half shots. Wycombe broke the deadlock after Josh Scowen's ball split the Accrington...
SkySports
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to claim Wentworth victory
Lowry made an eagle and five birdies to post a seven-under 65 and close a bogey-free week at the Wentworth event, reduced to 54 holes after Friday's play was cancelled due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Irishman ended the week on 17 under and one ahead of...
GOLF・
SkySports
Rob Page: Wales manager signs new four-year deal after guiding side to first World Cup in 64 years
Rob Page has been rewarded for his fine work as Wales manager with a new four-year contract. The former defender, who won 41 caps for Wales, took charge of his country on an interim basis when then-manager Ryan Giggs was arrested in November 2020. Page was then handed the role...
SkySports
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants players to show resilience in Champions League
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to show more resilience and staying power as they continue their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Scottish champions created a number of good chances against holders Real Madrid last week but ended up on the end of a 3-0 defeat.
SkySports
Jonny Bairstow: England batter confirms surgery complete on 'freak' lower limb injury
The batter, who made over 1,000 runs this summer for England's red ball side, suffered a "freak" golf accident while playing in Leeds on September 2. Posting a series of pictures on Instagram, Bairstow wrote: "Operation day completed and back home now to rest! Thanks for all your messages of support and wishes."
SkySports
County championship round-up: Hashim Amla digs Surrey out of trouble as Essex take first-innings lead over Yorkshire
Surrey needed a response after lurching to 80 for four following Northamptonshire's 339 all out. It was Hashim Amla who dug LV= Insurance County Championship Division One leaders Surrey out of trouble. By stumps on day two, the ex-South Africa captain was closing in on a 57th first-class century, with...
SkySports
England clinch Test series win over South Africa with nine-wicket victory at the Kia Oval
Starting the day on 97-0, only 33 runs shy of their target, Alex Lees and Zak Crawley brought up their century stand from the second ball of the day. Lees (39) was dropped after edging Kagiso Rabada behind next ball but the South Africa fast bowler dismissed him lbw, after a review, in the next over.
SkySports
Premier League to push ahead with plans for semi-automated offsides - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Gareth Southgate will allow his England stars to watch the Queen's funeral with their families instead of joining up at St George's Park. Marcus Rashford's agent reportedly used interest from PSG to negotiate a better contract for the Manchester...
13-year-old breaks record as UK's youngest ever senior soccer player
Christopher Atherton was 13 years, 329 days old when he made his debut for Northern Irish team Glenavon on Tuesday.
SkySports
County championship round-up: Northamptonshire dominate Surrey while Sam Cook takes landmark wicket as Essex skittle Yorkshire
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week was marked with a minute's silence and the national anthem before play across the country. Opening batter Gay was fantastic in his 145, his third first-class century and second of the season, as he helped his side seamlessly score 249 for four having been stuck in to bat.
SkySports
Hamza Choudhury: Watford's on-loan Leicester midfielder open to playing for Bangladesh
Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation. In a wide-ranging interview with the first British-Bangladeshi to play English professional football, Anwar Uddin MBE, Choudhury spoke about his journey in football, inclusion in the game, and issues affecting British South Asian representation.
SkySports
England's Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone join WBBL with Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers
England teenage sensation Alice Capsey has capped off a fine season by signing for the Melbourne Stars for this year's Women's Big Bash League. Capsey, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been a key part of both title-winning Oval Invincibles' squads in The Hundred and made her mark on the international scene this summer after making her debut aged just 17.
SkySports
Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End
Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
SkySports
Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades
Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
