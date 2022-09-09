ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

SkySports

England squad: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Eric Dier face crucial moment as Gareth Southgate closes on World Cup selection

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are both pushing for England recalls, as Gareth Southgate prepares his final squad selection before the World Cup. It's a key decision for the England manager. If either is left out for the two Nations League games against Italy and Germany this month, it's hard to see them being included in Southgate's select group for Qatar in two months' time.
SkySports

Brendon McCullum: England captain Ben Stokes a rare, incredible person | Stokes: We owed it to the Nation

Brendon McCullum hailed his England side and skipper Ben Stokes after they secured a 2-1 series win over South Africa, with Stokes saying "we owed it to the nation". England took just 25 minutes on day five to seal a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third Test at the Kia Oval, with the win continuing England's remarkable turnaround in Test cricket under the leadership of McCullum and Stokes.
SkySports

Amy Jones: Stand-in England captain thanks team-mates for support ahead of second T20 against India

Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.
Christine Wolf
SkySports

Sarah Hunter back to lead much-changed England Women against Wales

No 8 Hunter's return to the side is one of 12 changes to the starting XV from the team which beat the USA 52-14 in Exeter on September 3, including an entirely different front row. Head coach Simon Middleton is keen to give all of his squad an opportunity before...
SkySports

Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen

Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
SkySports

Wycombe 1-0 Accrington: Jason McCarthy hits winner as Chairboys battle to narrow win

Wycombe weathered a second-half storm to beat struggling Accrington 1-0 at Adams Park. Jason McCarthy's first-half goal proved to be the difference but home goalkeeper Max Stryjek was kept busy throughout as Stanley had over a dozen second-half shots. Wycombe broke the deadlock after Josh Scowen's ball split the Accrington...
SkySports

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou wants players to show resilience in Champions League

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has challenged his players to show more resilience and staying power as they continue their Champions League campaign against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Scottish champions created a number of good chances against holders Real Madrid last week but ended up on the end of a 3-0 defeat.
SkySports

Hamza Choudhury: Watford's on-loan Leicester midfielder open to playing for Bangladesh

Hamza Choudhury is open to playing for Bangladesh, admitting he would be "more than proud" and "honoured" to represent the nation. In a wide-ranging interview with the first British-Bangladeshi to play English professional football, Anwar Uddin MBE, Choudhury spoke about his journey in football, inclusion in the game, and issues affecting British South Asian representation.
SkySports

England's Alice Capsey and Sophie Ecclestone join WBBL with Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers

England teenage sensation Alice Capsey has capped off a fine season by signing for the Melbourne Stars for this year's Women's Big Bash League. Capsey, the hard-hitting all-rounder, has been a key part of both title-winning Oval Invincibles' squads in The Hundred and made her mark on the international scene this summer after making her debut aged just 17.
SkySports

Preston 1-1 Burnley: Jordan Storey earns point for North End

Preston and Burnley gave it everything in a cracking Lancashire derby but had to share the spoils at the end of a 1-1 draw. Both goals arrived early in front of a bumper crowd, but the second period proved something of a disappointment following a thrilling first half. Taylor Harwood-Bellis'...
SkySports

Swansea 0-1 Sheffield United: Reda Khadra earns late win for Blades

Sheffield United extended their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a last-gasp 1-0 win at Swansea. Substitute Reda Khadra scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time, his first goal for the Blades, after being set up by former Swansea loanee Rhian Brewster. Swansea were clearly...
