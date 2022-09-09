Amy Jones admits captaincy does not come naturally but says she has settled into the role of leading England as they aim to secure a series victory over India on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batter was named skipper for the T20 series against the tourists in the absence of Nat Sciver, who was originally due to continue standing in for the injured Heather Knight before withdrawing from these matches and the upcoming one-day international series against India.

