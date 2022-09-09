As a result of a multi-year public private collaborative effort, the Glendale City Council recently voted to approve the rezoning of 188 acres for mixed use development. This zoning action is extraordinary as the largest strategically positioned mixed use shovel ready site along the Loop 101 in Glendale. The 188 acres are located south of Glendale Avenue and west of the Loop 101 in Glendale’s dynamic sports and entertainment district. This signature opportunity is prime for development, adjacent to some of the most iconic buildings and landmarks in the Valley, supporting a robust experiential entertainment and tourism mecca.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO