ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, AZ

Comments / 23

Antoniette
3d ago

right on I've been waiting for. it will not destroy. some people work 12 hours and needs to relax after a shift.im all for it

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks

Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November

PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Guadalupe, AZ
State
Missouri State
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Illinois State
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Moving laborers now earn an average of $110 per hour, study shows

With nearly half of Americans now turning to side-hustles to make ends meet, I thought you would be interested in a new study that identifies moving work as potentially the most lucrative side-hustle of them all — and Arizona as a hotbed for moving business. Based on current data research from HireAHelper, moving laborers are now earning an average of $110 per hour – and moving companies earn upwards of $352 per move.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage

With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Cannabis Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mint Cannabis#Brightroot Inc
ABC 15 News

Gas prices on the rise across Arizona

Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
AZFamily

More storms on the way to Phoenix

Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Glendale rezones high-profile 188 acres for mixed use development

As a result of a multi-year public private collaborative effort, the Glendale City Council recently voted to approve the rezoning of 188 acres for mixed use development. This zoning action is extraordinary as the largest strategically positioned mixed use shovel ready site along the Loop 101 in Glendale. The 188 acres are located south of Glendale Avenue and west of the Loop 101 in Glendale’s dynamic sports and entertainment district. This signature opportunity is prime for development, adjacent to some of the most iconic buildings and landmarks in the Valley, supporting a robust experiential entertainment and tourism mecca.
GLENDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream

The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Cabana 99th in Glendale sells for $93.5 million

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Cabana 99th, a 286-unit attainable housing asset in Glendale, Arizona. The $93.5 million sale price represents $326,923 per unit. : VAI Resort in Glendale will become Arizona’s biggest hotel. “The abundant lifestyle...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Number of homeless seniors rises across Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s always a lot going on at the Opportunities West Senior Center in Phoenix from dominoes to arts and crafts and sewing. However, 83-year old Connie Ozuna admits that it’s been hard to stay focused on the activities. “Water went up, gas went up, and electricity went up,” said Ozuna. “The phone went up, too.”
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark

PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy