Antoniette
3d ago
right on I've been waiting for. it will not destroy. some people work 12 hours and needs to relax after a shift.im all for it
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo autonomous semi trucks cut costs for Arizona food banks
Waymo is offering its autonomous driving semi-trucks to make food deliveries to other food banks throughout Arizona. On Sept. 13, one of Waymo's autonomous semi's arrived at St. Mary's Food Bank warehouse, loading 22,000 pounds of bread for another food bank in Tucson. Waymo offered its service to the Arizona Food Bank Network earlier this year, fighting food insecurity across the state. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the story.
KTAR.com
Phoenix-area power company approves customer rate increase starting in November
PHOENIX – Customers of Salt River Project will be zapped with a price hike for power starting in November, after the Arizona public utility voted for the increase Monday. SRP’s board of directors said the yearly price will rise an average of $5.58 per month. Directors also approved the same amount to also be applied beginning in November 2023.
azbigmedia.com
KTAR.com
Scottsdale convenience store sells $2.4M jackpot Arizona Lottery ticket
PHOENIX – A lucky Arizona Lottery player could be $2.4 million richer after hitting the jackpot over the weekend. The Circle K on McDowell Road near Granite Reef Road in Scottsdale sold a $1 ticket that matched all six numbers in Saturday’s The Pick drawing. The winning numbers...
azbigmedia.com
Moving laborers now earn an average of $110 per hour, study shows
With nearly half of Americans now turning to side-hustles to make ends meet, I thought you would be interested in a new study that identifies moving work as potentially the most lucrative side-hustle of them all — and Arizona as a hotbed for moving business. Based on current data research from HireAHelper, moving laborers are now earning an average of $110 per hour – and moving companies earn upwards of $352 per move.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
Arizona weekly gas price update
Arizona's gasoline prices have risen to 2.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.95/g on Monday. The post Arizona weekly gas price update appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
45 children available for adoption in Arizona right now
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 45 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
Spiritual mystic fined $92K by Arizona officials for defrauding investor
PAYSON, Ariz. — A Payson woman and author of several spiritual books has been fined by the Arizona Corporation Commission for defrauding an elderly man in an investment deal. Lori Toye, who's appeared on television to describe visions she's had of the U.S. undergoing severe geophysical changes, and her...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season. We sent out Colton Shone to try it out. Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!. Updated: 7 hours...
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
azbigmedia.com
Glendale rezones high-profile 188 acres for mixed use development
As a result of a multi-year public private collaborative effort, the Glendale City Council recently voted to approve the rezoning of 188 acres for mixed use development. This zoning action is extraordinary as the largest strategically positioned mixed use shovel ready site along the Loop 101 in Glendale. The 188 acres are located south of Glendale Avenue and west of the Loop 101 in Glendale’s dynamic sports and entertainment district. This signature opportunity is prime for development, adjacent to some of the most iconic buildings and landmarks in the Valley, supporting a robust experiential entertainment and tourism mecca.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.398 Million Mediterranean Estate with over 14,000 SF of Resort Like Living in Mesa is A Truly Entertainer’s Dream
The Estate in Mesa, a an entertainer’s dream designed for resort-like living with over 14,000 square feet of pure luxury offering a lush formally landscaped sanctuary and countless amenities is now available for sale. This home located at 1550 N 40th St UNIT 14, Mesa, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Day (Phone: 480-415-7616) at Keller Williams Realty East Valley for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mesa.
azbigmedia.com
Cabana 99th in Glendale sells for $93.5 million
Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Cabana 99th, a 286-unit attainable housing asset in Glendale, Arizona. The $93.5 million sale price represents $326,923 per unit. : VAI Resort in Glendale will become Arizona’s biggest hotel. “The abundant lifestyle...
AZFamily
Number of homeless seniors rises across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s always a lot going on at the Opportunities West Senior Center in Phoenix from dominoes to arts and crafts and sewing. However, 83-year old Connie Ozuna admits that it’s been hard to stay focused on the activities. “Water went up, gas went up, and electricity went up,” said Ozuna. “The phone went up, too.”
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
