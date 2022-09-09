Lynn S. Beveridge, age 82, of Mount Vernon went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Edwin and Mary (Spayde) Beveridge. Lynn was employed for over 40 years as an art teacher at numerous schools and retired from Northmor High School with over 27 years of service. He enjoyed tennis, golf, fishing, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a member of the Knox Lake Fishing Club. Lynn was an eloquent speaker and shared his love of the word of God through creating and teaching art. Lynn was also a pastor for over 10 years and was a member of the Covenant Christian Church.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO