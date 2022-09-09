ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

MVNU announces Intel-approved engineering partnerships

MOUNT VERNON — As Intel officially breaks ground on new fabrication facilities in Central Ohio, Mount Vernon Nazarene University announces two partnerships that will prepare faculty to teach new skills and expose students to real-life experiences in semiconductor and semiconductor-related manufacturing. “MVNU is excited that Intel has come to...
Nan Whaley: A conversation about her campaign for Ohio governor

Our discussion with Nan Whaley, Ohio's Democratic candidate for governor, touched on a variety of issues, using some of the questions developed by author and reporter Amanda Ripley as a way of cutting through conflict with questions that "complicate the narrative." Ripley's work is aimed at helping reporters and editors...
Zimmermann brings ‘MindShift’ to MVNU pastor seminar

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon Nazarene University’s School of Christian Ministry will offer a one-day seminar for ministry students and all pastors and leaders on the MVNU field. The event, on Oct. 25, features Philip Zimmermann’s presentation of “MindShift,” a training event that focuses on the five paradigm...
Lynn S. Beveridge

Lynn S. Beveridge, age 82, of Mount Vernon went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1940, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Edwin and Mary (Spayde) Beveridge. Lynn was employed for over 40 years as an art teacher at numerous schools and retired from Northmor High School with over 27 years of service. He enjoyed tennis, golf, fishing, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a member of the Knox Lake Fishing Club. Lynn was an eloquent speaker and shared his love of the word of God through creating and teaching art. Lynn was also a pastor for over 10 years and was a member of the Covenant Christian Church.
Donald E. Crunkilton

Donald E. Crunkilton, 95, of Mount Vernon passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus in Mount Vernon surrounded by his family. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Flowers Chapel, 619 East High St., Mount Vernon. The Rosary will be recited and a Chalice presentation following the visitation.
