White House encourages COVID boosters ahead of holidays

By Alexandra Limon
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – White House officials want Americans to get the new version of the COVID-19 vaccine now in order to be protected through the holiday season.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha explained “this is a new vaccine; this is the first major update since the original vaccines were created two years ago.”

Dr. Jha noted this new, once-a-year shot specifically targets the new variants.

“We’re still seeing thousands of people get admitted to the hospital every day, we’re seeing four to five hundred people dying every day of this virus,” Jha said.

Officials urge Americans ages 12-and-older to get this new vaccine before Halloween in order to have maximum protection through the entire holiday season.

This applies even if someone has had COVID or any of the previous shots.

“We’re seeing a lot of people get reinfected, we’re seeing a lot of people get breakthrough infections from that original vaccine,” Jha explained.

Democrats are trying to get more than $22 billion in the upcoming short-term government spending bill to continue fighting the virus and keep free shots available.

But Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he’s against more spending.

“We’ve got between $150 and $200 billion still left out there for COVID that we’ve already passed. Now, why do we need more money for it? I mean let’s spend the money that we’ve got,” Tuberville (R-AL) said.

The spending bill must be passed by October 1 to avoid a government shutdown.

WSAV News 3

Biden honors 9/11 victims at Pentagon: ‘So many heroes were made here’

President Biden traveled to the Pentagon on Sunday to mark the 21-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, remembering the attack’s victims while vowing to stand up for democracy in their honor. “Here at the Pentagon, which was both the scene of the horrific terrorist attack and the command center for our response to defend […]
POTUS
WSAV News 3

Escaped Bulloch Co. inmate back in custody, deputies say

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that an inmate that escaped Monday afternoon has been captured and is back in custody. Statesboro High School was placed on lockdown on Monday after an inmate escaped a correctional facility nearby. Spencer Popwell escaped from the Department of Corrections and was previously seen […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 1 on St. Helena Island Tuesday night

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting injured a person on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane around 8:45 p.m. The injured person was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and their condition is unknown. Deputies continue to investigate the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

GOP candidates in Georgia split over Trump’s election lies

ATLANTA (AP) — When asked about his decision to rebuff Donald Trump and certify Joe Biden’s narrow victory in his state, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has no option but to defend his actions. “We are all held accountable by the voters,” the Republican said as he seeks a second term, noting that he hears from […]
GEORGIA STATE
