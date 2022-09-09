Read full article on original website
Related
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific
Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
Benzinga
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
These two Dividend Kings can help income investors build a resilient portfolio with rising passive income.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
Benzinga
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
Benzinga
Looking Into Navitas Semiconductor's Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro data Navitas Semiconductor NVTS posted a 57.59% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 27.76% over the previous quarter to $8.61 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Navitas Semiconductor is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Navitas Semiconductor reached earnings of $79.79 million and sales of $6.74 million in Q1.
Benzinga
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Lamar Advertising Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lamar Advertising LAMR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.2 per share. On Friday, Lamar Advertising will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following US Inflation Data, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded losses following the release of US inflation data on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below above the $1,600 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $35.54, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $40.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to...
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
Here's How Much You'd Have Now If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Cardano 5 Years Ago
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 64.9%, 112.8% and 45.9% respectively.
Market Volatility Jumps Following US CPI Data
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, following the release of inflation data for August. All three major indices recorded sharp losses, snapping four-session winning streaks and also recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020. U.S. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped higher than...
US Producer Price Index Might Decline Again In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Wednesday
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 5% amid a decline in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for...
Benzinga
CHUCK Payment Network Launches Social Money With Prizeout
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - September 13, 2022 - ( ) CHUCK™, the open payment hub, announces Social Money™ in partnership with Prizeout to deliver gift cards via P2P payments with a live demo at the Finovate fintech conference. Unlike other payment networks that require both sender and receiver...
Comments / 0