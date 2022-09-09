Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lamar Advertising LAMR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.2 per share. On Friday, Lamar Advertising will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO