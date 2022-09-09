ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific

Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Benzinga

Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
Benzinga

INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
Benzinga

Looking Into Navitas Semiconductor's Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro data Navitas Semiconductor NVTS posted a 57.59% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 27.76% over the previous quarter to $8.61 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Navitas Semiconductor is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Navitas Semiconductor reached earnings of $79.79 million and sales of $6.74 million in Q1.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Lamar Advertising Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Lamar Advertising LAMR. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.2 per share. On Friday, Lamar Advertising will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Following US Inflation Data, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded losses following the release of US inflation data on Tuesday. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below above the $1,600 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded in red...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has decreased 8.5% over the past 24 hours to $35.54, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -11.0%, moving from $40.44 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum Classic over the past 24 hours (left) to...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Jumps Following US CPI Data

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday, following the release of inflation data for August. All three major indices recorded sharp losses, snapping four-session winning streaks and also recording their biggest single-session percentage declines since June 2020. U.S. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, jumped higher than...
Benzinga

CHUCK Payment Network Launches Social Money With Prizeout

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - September 13, 2022 - ( ) CHUCK™, the open payment hub, announces Social Money™ in partnership with Prizeout to deliver gift cards via P2P payments with a live demo at the Finovate fintech conference. Unlike other payment networks that require both sender and receiver...

