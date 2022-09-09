Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
Work on 580-acre mixed-use community on River Road set to begin
A permit has been issued by Baton Rouge’s Permit and Inspection Division to begin clearing land for development of The Village at Riverwood, a mixed-use community on River Road. The site, which is immediately west of where Ben Hur Road meets River Road, was purchased in 1992 for $52,000...
wbrz.com
City agrees to $4M settlement after years-long legal battle over disastrous downtown library construction
BATON ROUGE - A legal fight over who's at fault for the tumultuous development surrounding Baton Rouge's downtown library has ended with the city-parish getting $4 million in a settlement with the contractor that designed it. Court records show the city-parish's lawsuit was dismissed over the summer after those involved...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Wampold’s redeveloped I Rivermark Centre now leasing apartments
Located in downtown Baton Rouge’s I Rivermark Centre, the Residences at Rivermark is now leasing one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on floors eight through 21. Mike Wampold purchased I Rivermark Centre, formerly known as Chase South Tower, for an undisclosed amount in 2018 and began converting the upper floors from office space into high-end residential units following the departure of longtime tenant Albemarle in 2020, as reported in a previous Daily Report.
wbrz.com
Bridge Center board chairman frustrated after WBRZ exposed layoffs at taxpayer-funded facility
BATON ROUGE - During a special meeting with members of the Bridge Center for Hope Board, the board chairman apologized to members for a lack of communication about the money woes that were exposed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit last week. During that meeting, Chairman Patrick Seiter also cautioned other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge Business Report
Vacant 12-story building on Wooddale sells for $1M to investor at auction
A vacant 12-story building on Wooddale Boulevard has sold at auction for $1 million to a Natchitoches-based investor, according to public documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The former office building sits on 4.31 acres between Lobdell Boulevard and Airline Highway near Bon...
theadvocate.com
Meet the candidates who want to be Zachary's next mayor
This story is the second in a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job. As a City Council member for the past 16 years, Francis Nezianya has been a constant amid a period of significant change in Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Baker schools balance out-of-kilter budget, enrollment remains concern
A better-than-expected sales tax forecast, cuts in staffing and temporary use of federal COVID relief money have enabled the City of Baker school district to balance its books and it now anticipates ending the year in the black. Just two months ago, in July, the small suburban Baton Rouge school...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge industry will feel impact if there’s a rail strike
Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads today while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation’s supply chain that have contributed to rising prices. About 4,900 members...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge’s growing Black Chamber of Commerce fostering entrepreneurs
In 2021, the number of Black-owned businesses in the U.S. grew 38% from pre-pandemic numbers—becoming the fastest-growing entrepreneurial group, according to Bloomberg. In Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce is seeing—and helping foster—a similar trend. All over town, Black entrepreneurs and professionals continue to open new virtual and bricks-and-mortar businesses at an increasing rate.
wbrz.com
Lawmaker claims plan to house violent youth at Jetson facility in Baker may be scrapped
BAKER - Where to house criminal youth remains uncertain, but one state lawmaker says the Governor's plan to move them to Baker is likely dead. "The Jetson facility I don't think is going to be workable. I haven't heard the details of that but there seems to be a push away from that and using the Angola facility to take care of these individuals that need to be taken care of," Senator Pat Connick said.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Helix school expanding into former Raising Cane’s downtown
Helix Legal Academy plans to move into the former Raising Cane’s on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge. The school originally was incubated at the Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy on Florida Street but outgrew the space, school officials say. School leaders expect to make the move, announced at today’s...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task
Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baton Rouge Business Report
Riegel: Planning, investment can push Baton Rouge in right direction
But that winning combo needs to extend past the central business district, writes former Business Report editor Stephanie Riegel in her recent column, featured in Business Report’s 40th-anniversary edition. Like all of south Louisiana, the Capital City is blessed with many natural resources, a rich history and a diverse...
brproud.com
DOTD: All lanes open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road after an accident Wednesday morning. Congestion has reached eight miles in length as of 9 a.m., according to DOTD.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Sept. 14, 2022
The city of Zachary reminds residents litter is a big problem that never seems to go away. The city collected trash Sept. 7 on one side of La. 19 from Sunset to Port Hudson Pride Road. Officials say don't be a part of the problem. Do not throw trash out...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools
A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
postsouth.com
Ourso: City of Plaquemine light bills not my jurisdiction
Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said last week he received numerous complaints from residents in the Plaquemine city limits upset over their light bills, but he said it’s not in his jurisdiction. Those calls should have gone to the City of Plaquemine, which owns City Light & Water,...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Nearly 9% of state’s taxable land at risk of being lost by 2050 due to rising seas
A recent analysis by Climate Central predicts that as much as 8.7% of Louisiana’s total taxable land area could be lost to rising sea levels by 2050. Coastal flooding caused by sea level rise is shifting the tide lines that states use to distinguish boundaries between public and private property further inland. If a property falls partially or fully below a state’s defined tidal boundary, it becomes reclassified as public waters, meaning it can no longer be privately owned.
Power mostly restored after major outage
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Entergy says the majority of people should have their power restored after an earlier report that more than 12,000 people were in the dark. The outages impacted customers in Gonzales, Prairieville, and surrounding areas. Entergy said the outages were related to an issue on the...
brproud.com
Need a job? BR Police are searching for new recruits
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is eager to welcome a new crop of community-focused workers to its ranks. BRPD announced Monday (September 12) that the agency is interested in hiring new police officers, police cadets, criminal intelligence analysts, criminal information specialists, communication officers, and fingerprint technicians.
Comments / 0