Bessemer Farmer's Market - Sat, September 10, 2022 - 8:00 am till 12:00 pm @ Bessemer Recreation Center

Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
Construction has begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center—details here
Retail fans, get ready—construction has officially begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center, Pell City Square. Read on to learn more. After years of anticipation, construction has officially begun on Pell City Square. Now, after a September 8 groundbreaking, the shopping center is finally underway. Located on at...
wbrc.com
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center
Bham Now
Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
Birmingham Xpress bus line start date announced; ride free first 30 days
The long-awaited start date of the Birmingham Express bus line has been announced. It will start running on Sept. 22, the city announced today. Riding will be free for the first 30 days. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city officials said the system will make bus service faster in...
Bham Now
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
Shelby Reporter
Long-Lewis Automotive Group acquires Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster
ALABASTER – As of Friday, Sept. 9, the Long-Lewis Automotive Group has acquired Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster and also the associated stand-alone Quick Lane in Calera. Ernest McCarty posted news of the acquisition on its Facebook page Sunday night, Sept. 11 and wrote the acquisition is to better serve the Greater Birmingham area.
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
wbrc.com
Gas prices below $3 in some areas
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - We are finally seeing gas prices below $3.00 again in parts of Alabama. Gas was at $2.95 a gallon on Highway 119 in Alabaster at the Neighborhood Walmart. Some of the other gas stations in that area of Shelby County are still showing $3.10 or...
The Daily South
The Best Fruits And Vegetables To Buy In The Fall
When it comes to fall in the South, things aren't exactly as idyllic as they are in our favorite movies and TV shows, like "Gilmore Girls" and "When Harry Met Sally." However, it's certainly worth the wait to enjoy the autumn leaves and the season's bounty of fruits and veggies from apples to pumpkins. In fact, the Southeastern climate actually allows us to enjoy a few of those quintessential fall foods sooner while still reveling in summer favorites, like heirloom tomatoes and okra.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar opens
Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar, Bar La Fête opened Sept. 2. Located within the new Mercantile on Morris development and next door to sister restaurant Bandit Pâtisserie (which opened several weeks ago), the wine bar is reminiscent of the street cafés in Paris. Bar La Fête features...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham, Jefferson County residents express concern about crime during town hall
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — People in Birmingham and Jefferson County gathered on Monday night to voice their concern about the level of gun violence we've recently seen in our community. Watch the video above to hear from concerned citizens.
ABC 33/40 News
'It's unfair:' Jefferson County residents react to garbage collection bills
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People who live in unincorporated Jefferson County noticed what they are paying for trash pick up has gone up. AmWaste said diesel fuel costs in the area are up 226% so the increase was necessary. “I thought it was maybe a mistake on the...
wbrc.com
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
Fund drive started for ‘Miss Ella,’ longtime baker at Bogue’s Restaurant
Following the abrupt closure of Birmingham culinary landmark Bogue’s Restaurant, a fundraising drive has been started to benefit longtime employee “Miss Ella” Irby. Launched on Friday with a modest $500 goal, the drive quickly scorched past that. As of early Sunday afternoon, pledges totaled nearly $3,000. The...
wbrc.com
Midfield City School District, Fairfield among dozens implementing support framework this school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City School District is among 33 districts in Alabama partnering with the State Department of Education to implement the Multi-Tier System of Support. The framework aims to focus on everything a student needs to be successful including academics, social, emotional, and vocational development. ALSDE will...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
wbrc.com
Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting
40 dogs rescued from hazmat situation in downtown Birmingham
First responders also reported that two people at the scene were having difficulty breathing.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police Chief says the exhibition driving speed bumps have curtailed the dangerous driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last few weeks you’ve likely driven over Birmingham’s new effort to stop exhibition driving. The city placed speed bumps at two different intersections on 3rd Avenue. One lies at the 3rd Avenue North and 19th Street North intersection according to Chief Thurmond,...
wbrc.com
18-wheeler overturns on I-20/59EB at Deadman’s Curve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20/59 EB at Exit 130A commonly known as Deadman’s Curve, slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened near 1st Ave N in Jefferson County around 1:30 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic crews. No word on injuries. Subscribe to...
