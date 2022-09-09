Bessemer Area Chamber Of Commerce 2nd Annual Marvel City Family Fun Fest Set For This Sunday, September 11, 2022 From 3 pm Till 7 pm

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
thecutoffnews.com
Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
Bham Now
Construction has begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center—details here
Retail fans, get ready—construction has officially begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center, Pell City Square. Read on to learn more. After years of anticipation, construction has officially begun on Pell City Square. Now, after a September 8 groundbreaking, the shopping center is finally underway. Located on at...
Bham Now
NEW Birmingham Xpress coming soon to The Magic City
A brand new, exciting public transportation system is coming soon to The Magic City—the Birmingham Xpress! As Alabama’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line, the Birmingham Xpress will offer fast, reliable and cost-effective transport to residents throughout The Magic City. Keep reading to learn more. Say Hello to...
Bham Now
Now the News: Bogue’s closes permanently after 84 years, Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It seems like it’s been a constant flurry of Birmingham businesses and events saying goodbye, with Bogue’s Restaurant permanently closing and Sloss Fright Furnace ceasing operations. You know what they say… when one door closes another one opens. Read on for some heartfelt goodbyes to local favorites and say hello to new businesses coming soon.
Bham Now
Local Roots now open + 5 more Birmingham businesses that have opened their doors
As we enter a new season, we’re also saying hello to many new Birmingham businesses. Check out a few of our favorites, including fast-casual eatery, Local Roots. Warning: drool-worthy fries ahead. 1. Birmingham Animal Resort | Downtown. Looking to pamper your pet and leave them in good hands while...
Bham Now
5 reasons Fiesta Bham is the ultimate celebration of culture + community—Sept. 24
Fiesta Bham is back and better than ever for its 20th year! Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage takes place, Saturday, September 24 from Noon to 8PM at Birmingham’s Linn Park. From authentic eats to thrilling Lucha Libre wrestling acts, keep reading for five reasons you should attend, then grab your tickets.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar opens
Birmingham's newest Parisian wine bar, Bar La Fête opened Sept. 2. Located within the new Mercantile on Morris development and next door to sister restaurant Bandit Pâtisserie (which opened several weeks ago), the wine bar is reminiscent of the street cafés in Paris. Bar La Fête features...
wbrc.com
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center
Garbage fees for unincorporated JeffCo. increasing again. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Concern national strike could worsen local crossing delays. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham, Jefferson County residents express concern about crime during town hall
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — People in Birmingham and Jefferson County gathered on Monday night to voice their concern about the level of gun violence we've recently seen in our community. Watch the video above to hear from concerned citizens.
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
Fund drive started for ‘Miss Ella,’ longtime baker at Bogue’s Restaurant
Following the abrupt closure of Birmingham culinary landmark Bogue’s Restaurant, a fundraising drive has been started to benefit longtime employee “Miss Ella” Irby. Launched on Friday with a modest $500 goal, the drive quickly scorched past that. As of early Sunday afternoon, pledges totaled nearly $3,000. The...
wbrc.com
Midfield City School District, Fairfield among dozens implementing support framework this school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City School District is among 33 districts in Alabama partnering with the State Department of Education to implement the Multi-Tier System of Support. The framework aims to focus on everything a student needs to be successful including academics, social, emotional, and vocational development. ALSDE will...
Shelby Reporter
Long-Lewis Automotive Group acquires Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster
ALABASTER – As of Friday, Sept. 9, the Long-Lewis Automotive Group has acquired Ernest McCarty Ford in Alabaster and also the associated stand-alone Quick Lane in Calera. Ernest McCarty posted news of the acquisition on its Facebook page Sunday night, Sept. 11 and wrote the acquisition is to better serve the Greater Birmingham area.
wbrc.com
Downtown doggy daycare evacuated after possible hazmat leak; facility to reopen Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a possible hazmat situation at Dog Days of Birmingham, a dog daycare service downtown. The building is located at 112 18th St. N. According to officials, dozens of dogs were evacuated. Two dogs were treated and taken to a local vet. Two people at the scene were reported as having difficulty breathing, but both refused hospital transport.
Gunfire next to west Birmingham park leaves 1 dead in city’s 3rd weekend homicide
Gunfire erupted just outside a Birmingham park late Sunday, leaving one man dead. Just after 11:30 p.m., Shot Spotter – the city’s gunfire detection system – indicated multiple shots fired near Rozelle Reynolds Park in the 6100 block of Avenue O in the Green Acres neighborhood. A...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's unfair:' Jefferson County residents react to garbage collection bills
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — People who live in unincorporated Jefferson County noticed what they are paying for trash pick up has gone up. AmWaste said diesel fuel costs in the area are up 226% so the increase was necessary. “I thought it was maybe a mistake on the...
mynwapaper.com
Night time lane closures on Duncan Bridge this week
WINSTON COUNTY - The Alabama Department of Transportation has approved lane closures to allow the contractor to jack Duncan Bridge, just south of Arley near the Winston/Walker county line. The contractor will be allowed to close both lanes for a maximum of 45 minutes on Tuesday, Sept. 13, between 6...
wbrc.com
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
wbrc.com
Douglas Manufacturing expanding in Pell City; $2M expansion to create jobs
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Douglas Manufacturing will invest more than $2 million over the next two years in new manufacturing technologies, such as new CNC equipment and automation, as well as, expanding its physical plant. Company leaders said the move will create more than 20 new positions in Pell...
Faith leaders respond to recent homicides in Birmingham
"They wanna be loved, recognized, cared about and listened to," Littlejohn said. "Find out who I am, don't talk at me, talk to me, find out what my problems are, what my issues are, and the issues of 2022 are not the issues of 1962. Where are these children right now in the issues they're going through, and once they realize you're going to listen to them, they will listen to you."
