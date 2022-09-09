Read full article on original website
How to Uninstall Microsoft Edge From Windows 11
Although Microsoft Edge has made significant progress in recent years, it still lags far behind its biggest rival—Google Chrome. If you’re someone who does not like using Microsoft Edge, you may want to get rid of the browser entirely. It’s no secret that Microsoft wants users to use...
3 Ways to Screenshot Right-Click Context Menus on Linux
If you take a lot of screenshots on your computer, there are several tools that can help you do it effectively. However, most of these screenshot tools don't allow you to screenshot right-click menus in Linux. As such, if you need to take screenshots of right-click/context menus on your computer—perhaps...
5 Major Linux OS Distributions That You Can Now Install on Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi is a single-board computer that has become very popular among curious enthusiasts, educators, and professionals. This has brought life to a variety of projects inspired by creative imaginations. You can utilize the power of this tiny computer to give life to your model train scenery, learn to...
What Is the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter and How Do You Install it?
Many people don’t know this, but Windows comes with a display driver from Microsoft. It's called the Microsoft Basic Display Adapter, and this driver can save your back when drivers from GPU manufacturers like NVIDIA aren’t on hand. Let’s dive a bit deeper into the Microsoft Basic Display...
WebView2: What You Should Know as a Windows 10 User
In June 2022, Microsoft announced that it would make the WebView2 runtime available to all Windows 10 devices running at least April 2018 updates. The main reason is to make the benefits of the technology in web content development easily accessible to Windows 10 users. Currently, WebView2 technology helps to power many web applications, including Microsoft Office.
How to Use the Touchpad on Your Linux Laptop as a Graphics Pad
Graphics tablets are expensive, and a mouse isn't intuitive to draw with. If you have a Linux laptop with a touchpad, you already have a rudimentary graphics tab built in. Here's how to use your touchpad as a basic drawing surface on Linux. Why Use Your Laptop’s Touchpad as a...
How to Self-Host Bitwarden Password Manager on Raspberry Pi Zero
Many users create simple passwords or use the same ones while signing up for any service or product online, as they are easy to remember. Some users do use complex passwords but save the credentials in the web browser, which is neither recommended nor safe. Instead of using a web browser to manage your passwords, you can build a self-hosted modern password manager using Bitwarden with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), backups, SSL certificate, remote access, and enhanced security.
The Top 10 Careers in Data Science
Data science is a field that optimizes the use of algorithms, scientific processes, analytics, and artificial learning to obtain insights from an organization's data. As a professional in the field, your duties may range from visualizing and analyzing data to deploying data for applications and programming languages. A career in...
What Is Waterfox and Is It Safe?
There are plenty of web browsers on the market, and many of them are advertised as secure and private alternatives to Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. In reality, only a select few can actually be considered safe, and all of them have their flaws. Waterfox is sometimes touted as a...
How to Disable the Snipping Tool in Windows 11
The Snipping Tool is a built-in program in Windows that lets you capture screenshots. You can use this tool if you want to share something with someone or if you need to save a copy of what is on your screen. However, if you don't use it to take screenshots...
How to Install Skype on Linux
Being around for almost two decades, Skype is still the preferred video calling app for both common users and professionals. Skype is an instant messaging and video conferencing application developed by Microsoft. It allows users to make free audio and video one-on-one and group calls, send instant messages, and transfer files. However, it requires a subscription for calls to landlines and mobile phones.
How to Repair a Corrupted ZIP Archive in Windows 10 & 11
The ZIP file format is one of the most common formats for archiving files. Many users attach ZIP archives to emails for file sharing. It’s also a widely utilized archive format for packaging and distributing software. However, ZIP archives can get corrupted. When a ZIP file is corrupted, you’ll...
3 Ways to Share Your Google Docs
With Google Docs, sharing and collaborating on documents is a cinch. But if you’re working with a variety of them, you’ll want a number of ways to share your links and adjust permissions. It’s easy to switch off these settings so that anyone with the link can quickly...
How to Clear Cookies on Android Browsers, and Why You Should
Cookies aren’t always the delicious answer to a more comfortable online browsing experience. In some cases, they can slow down your device and put your personal information at risk. If you’re keen on staying safe while browsing the web, you need to understand how cookies work on Android, and...
How to Build a Website From Scratch With Dreamweaver
In a world of drag-and-drop website builders, Adobe Dreamweaver has done well to stay relevant amid the competition. Packed with great features and loads of tools to make your life easy, this software is a great choice for web designers and developers. But how do you build your first website...
A Quick Windows Security Guide for Windows 11
The security of the files stored on your PC is of utmost importance. That goes double in this digital age, where data is constantly threatened by malware such as viruses, trojans, ransomware, and more. While Windows 11 is the most secure Microsoft operating system to date, it is still susceptible to a range of potentially threatening malware, which is why you need to make the most of Windows Security.
Why Alt Text Is Important and How to Write It Properly
If you run a website or post a lot on social media, you’ll know that alt text is a very common feature now, solidifying the importance of accessibility across the digital landscape. Users who are blind, visually impaired, or on a bad internet connection benefit from alt text, and...
7 Ways to Make Your iPhone Look and Feel Like an Android Device
For the most part, the iPhone delivers a great user experience and convenient features. But let's face it, if you recently switched from an Android device, you might miss certain things, like some of Google's first-party apps or the freedom to customize your device. That said, although iOS can't match...
Why Does Windows Update Itself So Much?
Windows Update is a big part of the Windows experience. But they can be annoying for a variety of reasons the biggest of which is probably their frequency. Although updating Windows is a good practice, the frequency of these updates can sometimes be overbearing. They can also often disturb your workflow by needing a restart.
8 Common Ways to Fix Your MacBook’s Touch Bar
Apple introduced the Touch Bar in the 2016 MacBook Pro models but eventually discontinued it from the redesigned 2021 lineup due to a lack of positive reception. Nevertheless, many people still own Touch Bar-equipped MacBooks, and even the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro still has it. In most cases, it's beneficial and helps people create a smoother workflow. But many users have reported that it often stops working or freezes.
