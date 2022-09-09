Read full article on original website
Philly singer-guitarist and songwriter Mimi Gallagher never has a shortage of musical projects at her disposal — she’s currently a member of DIY faves Cave People and Golden Apples, and in the past has played in revered acts NONA and Year of Glad — but, in a way, Eight is her baby.
I already know Lainey Wilson is going to bring it as a cast member on Yellowstone. She’s one of the newest cast members of Season 5 of the hit Paramount series, and at the ACM Honors recently, she broke out an oldie called “Workin’ Overtime.” The song was originally featured on her 2018 self-titled EP. Lainey will fittingly playing a musician named Abby on the show, and confirmed to press prior to this event that her character is actually very similar […] The post Lainey Wilson Performs Her First Song That Was Ever Featured On ‘Yellowstone,’ “Workin’ Overtime,” At The ACM Honors first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The clip’s gothic tone was inspired by the P.T. Anderson film ‘There Will Be Blood.’. Dominy is a Philly rock band with a decidedly vintage aesthetic, but their latest takes it much further back than normal. The recently-released music video for the band’s moody rocker “True Love Will...
The Germantown-rooted rapper was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles yesterday. Tragic news from the west coast this week: Philadelphia-born hip-hop artist PnB Rock, known for his dreamlike party anthems and laid-back charisma, has passed away after being shot during a robbery at a popular Los Angeles lunch spot. He was 30 years old.
