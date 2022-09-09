ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lainey Wilson Performs Her First Song That Was Ever Featured On ‘Yellowstone,’ “Workin’ Overtime,” At The ACM Honors

I already know Lainey Wilson is going to bring it as a cast member on Yellowstone. She’s one of the newest cast members of Season 5 of the hit Paramount series, and at the ACM Honors recently, she broke out an oldie called “Workin’ Overtime.” The song was originally featured on her 2018 self-titled EP. Lainey will fittingly playing a musician named Abby on the show, and confirmed to press prior to this event that her character is actually very similar […] The post Lainey Wilson Performs Her First Song That Was Ever Featured On ‘Yellowstone,’ “Workin’ Overtime,” At The ACM Honors first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
RIP PnB Rock, Philly hip-hop star gone at age 30

The Germantown-rooted rapper was fatally shot during a robbery in Los Angeles yesterday. Tragic news from the west coast this week: Philadelphia-born hip-hop artist PnB Rock, known for his dreamlike party anthems and laid-back charisma, has passed away after being shot during a robbery at a popular Los Angeles lunch spot. He was 30 years old.
