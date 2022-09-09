Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Hit the road with Eight on their frenetic “Rainbow” video featuring Ivy 2
Philly singer-guitarist and songwriter Mimi Gallagher never has a shortage of musical projects at her disposal — she’s currently a member of DIY faves Cave People and Golden Apples, and in the past has played in revered acts NONA and Year of Glad — but, in a way, Eight is her baby.
xpn.org
Air Devi’s “Ashrita” is a sugary-sweet dose of Bollywood bliss
The single is the first taste of the band’s forthcoming EP “Rooting for you,” which comes out next month. For a band as idiosyncratically catchy as Air Devi, it’s easy to fall into the trap of trying to puzzle together their influences. The recipe is something like Bollywood soundtracks, plus twee bands (think Best Coast or Beat Happening), plus girl groups, desert blues, and pop-punk. But none of it would work without Devi Majeske’s songwriting holding things together.
xpn.org
Dominy’s gripping “True Love Will Always Haunt You” arrives in time for spooky season
The clip’s gothic tone was inspired by the P.T. Anderson film ‘There Will Be Blood.’. Dominy is a Philly rock band with a decidedly vintage aesthetic, but their latest takes it much further back than normal. The recently-released music video for the band’s moody rocker “True Love Will...
xpn.org
#XPNFest Guide: Discover new faves and fall back in love with seasoned players on the Camden Waterfront this week
An inside look at the 2022 XPoNential Music Festival and its highlights, from The Tisburys to The Dip. This Friday night, The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion will host one of the biggest and best touring rock bands in the world when Philadelphia’s own The War On Drugs finish off the first night of the 2022 XPoNential Music Festival. But, of course, they weren’t always packing massive venues all over the world. In 2008, The War On Drugs were, like any young upstart band, grinding out anonymous shows in support of their brand new debut record Wagonwheel Blues, and in doing so, they gave the world its first taste of their massive and indelible sound. The intervening 14 years have seen the band grow and change in countless ways but one thing, it seems, remains the same. You see, it was in 2008 that The War On Drugs first played the XPoNential Music Festival, a time that while they might have been unknown to many, but they were already firmly on the WXPN radar. Herein lies the magic of something like the XPoNential Music Festival, a place where the music reigns supreme and you never quite know what you might discover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
The XPN Files: Episode 1 – WXPN Music Festivals
The mission of The XPN Files is to highlight and preserve some of the historical moments of the past 70+ years of WXPN. With the rise of social media, finding photos and documentation of recent XPoNential Music Festivals is far easier. Here’s a brief slideshow from those first few years of the WXPN Singer/Songwriter Weekends.
xpn.org
Never Turn Your Back On Mother Earth: The naturalistic drama of Neko Case resonates at Union Transfer
As we saw in a career-spanning set this weekend, Case is an artist whose work contrasts her love for the natural world and despair for its decline. “Scorned as Timber, Beloved of the Sky” is the title of a painting by Emily Carr, featuring a lone evergreen – perhaps a Lodgepole Pine – its thin, bare trunk almost stretched to the edge of surrealism, its crown of needles backlit by a warm halo of sun.
xpn.org
Joan Shelley’s ‘The Spur’ is evocative, immediate — and a return to familiar ground
When Joan Shelley last visited the World Cafe, it was for her album Like the River Loves the Sea. The Kentucky singer-songwriter had left the comforts of home to write and record in Iceland. Her latest, The Spur, is an evocative and immediate album and a return to more familiar ground, as she reflects on starting a family with her longtime partner and now husband, Nathan Salsburg. In this session, Joan joins us for a mini-concert, performing songs from The Spur.
‘Stranger Things’: Maya Hawke “Would Love” For Robin To Die & Have “Hero’s Moment” In Season 5
With the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, viewers are bracing to say goodbye to some of their beloved characters. Maya Hawke, who portrays Robin Buckley in the Netflix series, wants to have her “hero’s moment” to conclude her story arc. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
xpn.org
Before The Rain: Scenes from Moon River Festival, including Lucius, The National and more
The roots-forward festival got a solid day and a half in Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park along the Tennessee River before a storm brought the event to a close. Founded in 2014 by Memphis singer-songwriter Drew Holcomb, the Moon River Festival has a solid track record of staging roots-forward music showcases in southern Tennessee. This year’s event, which took place this past weekend, saw a solid opening day headlined by The National and Lucius, and was poised for a stellar day two with Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett and more — but mother nature had other plans.
Comments / 0