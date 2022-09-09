Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis unexpectedly flies migrants to Martha's Vineyard; locals rush to open shelters
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to combat the unfolding humanitarian situation. State Rep. Dylan Fernandes who represents Martha's Vineyard said the migrants had arrived at the Massachusetts...
dallasexpress.com
New Statues Unveiled at the Alamo
The historic Alamo in San Antonio had two new statues unveiled this month. Representatives for the historical site stated in two Twitter posts that the statues are of Emily West Morgan and Hendrick Arnold, both key figures who helped Texas win its independence from Mexico in the 1830s. The Mexican...
Comments / 0