spectrumnews1.com

Expert: It’s time to consider a new COVID-19 booster

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Long Beach Health Department dispenses the new booster, health officials are fighting against COVID-19 fatigue, and a population that has forgotten the fear the virus once caused. “My recommendation is to get boosted again, but it’s a walk, not run, situation,” said Andrew...
spectrumnews1.com

COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
spectrumnews1.com

Law targeting pregnancy service centers could come before LA Council soon

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A proposed law that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising is expected to come before the Los Angeles City Council soon after it was moved along by a council committee Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com

Memorial in Whittier commemorates 9/11 victims

WHITTIER, Calif. — A public display to remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11 is open to the public in Whittier. Field of Healing is being held at Rose Hills Memorial Park through Sept. 21, 2022. It includes 2,977 flags to honor and represent each person who died.
spectrumnews1.com

Settlement of LA homelessness lawsuit announced

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people, a pact that would effectively end the LA Alliance for Human Rights' often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
spectrumnews1.com

4 arrested for double homicide at San Pedro park

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com

From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie

DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide

LAKE HUGHES (CNS) — Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving...
