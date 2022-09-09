Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Expert: It’s time to consider a new COVID-19 booster
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the Long Beach Health Department dispenses the new booster, health officials are fighting against COVID-19 fatigue, and a population that has forgotten the fear the virus once caused. “My recommendation is to get boosted again, but it’s a walk, not run, situation,” said Andrew...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID transmission falling in LA, masking recommendation easing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the...
spectrumnews1.com
Law targeting pregnancy service centers could come before LA Council soon
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A proposed law that would prohibit pregnancy service centers from misleading people about reproductive health services, including abortion, with tactics such as false advertising is expected to come before the Los Angeles City Council soon after it was moved along by a council committee Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council president calls for AC requirement in residential rental units
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Residential rental units in Los Angeles would be required to have cooling appliances, such as air conditioners, under a motion introduced Tuesday by City Council President Nury Martinez. Citing the past two weeks of record heat in Los Angeles — with temperatures in the San...
spectrumnews1.com
Memorial in Whittier commemorates 9/11 victims
WHITTIER, Calif. — A public display to remember the 21st anniversary of 9/11 is open to the public in Whittier. Field of Healing is being held at Rose Hills Memorial Park through Sept. 21, 2022. It includes 2,977 flags to honor and represent each person who died.
spectrumnews1.com
Settlement of LA homelessness lawsuit announced
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A coalition of downtown Los Angeles business owners and sheltered and unsheltered residents announced a preliminary settlement Monday with the county aimed at providing services for thousands of unhoused people, a pact that would effectively end the LA Alliance for Human Rights' often-contentious court battle over the local government response to the homelessness crisis.
spectrumnews1.com
4 arrested for double homicide at San Pedro park
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com
From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie
DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
spectrumnews1.com
The giant hot dog is back: Historic Tail o' the Pup restored, reimagined
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — When you travel down Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, you'll now see a giant hot dog. The historic Tail o' the Pup and its roadside stand shaped like what it sells have been brought back by 1933 Group. The new location has an updated...
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple vehicles stuck in Lake Hughes-area mudslide
LAKE HUGHES (CNS) — Crews Monday continued their efforts to clear roadways blocked by mudslides in the Lake Hughes area that stranded dozens of vehicles. A mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. The moving...
