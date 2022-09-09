ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake in San Francisco Sunday 09.13.2022

A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
Eater

The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down

The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
InsideHook

The Best New Hotels in and Around San Francisco, Including a Glamping Destination

After a pandemic-related slowdown, new hotels are opening in and around San Francisco at an impressive pace — making it easier than ever to catch a Warriors game (without driving home after), go to a business meeting in Silicon Valley (without driving home after) or see a show at the Pozo Saloon (you guessed it). With more than a few notable properties opening their doors in 2022, it just goes to show how the Bay Area remains as desirable a tourist destination as ever.
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - Grim Discovery - Fourth Victim

… and Now, this matching view was filmed at Battery Spencer off Conzelman Road in the Marin Headlands (map), a popular tourist spot today because of its spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge reaching over to San Francisco. Above, Callahan was looking down from the battery to a small promontory where the victim was found, marked by the arrow below.
travelawaits.com

10 Sausalito Houseboat Rentals You Can Actually Stay In

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. It can sometimes be a challenge to come up with new and interesting vacation ideas, so when the notion of “houseboats you can actually stay in” came up, my interest definitely piqued. What’s not to like about this unique opportunity to stay on the Bay Area water in beautiful Sausalito?
KTVU FOX 2

Small earthquake shakes parts of the Bay Area

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
KTVU FOX 2

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled northeast of Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The Sonoma County quake struck at 6:39 p.m. at a depth of approximately 4.6 miles, USGS said. The temblor could be felt throughout the Bay Area including locations like Calistoga, Hercules, Vallejo, San Francisco, San Bruno and San Rafael. One KTVU follower on Twitter said she could feel it in her seat at Oracle Park.
KRON4 News

Paddle boarders rescued from SF Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco with Epic Views

Here’s the inside scoop on the best rooftop bars in San Francisco for al fresco drinks, tasty bar snacks, and views for days. Take cocktail hour to the next level with fresh air and a spectacular view at the best rooftop bars in San Francisco. The city’s year-round mild...
iheart.com

WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight

A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
Eater

Why Neighbors Are Super Pissed at This Popular East Bay Natural Wine Bar and Restaurant

Apparently, just about everyone loves Oakland’s buzzy and ultra-cool natural wine bar and restaurant Snail Bar — except for the people who live in the surrounding Temescal neighborhood. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control has received several complaints about the impact the restaurant is having on the residents of the surrounding blocks. The City of Oakland also issued two code violations to the business in late June relating to Snail Bar’s sidewalk seating.
SFist

Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List

After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
