Xcel Energy and Bethlehem Academy holds service days

Groups of students and energy workers spent their Friday picking up trash and clearing invasive plants and brush out of local parks, spending time with the elderly and doing other cleanup projects in Faribault.

Bethlehem Academy held its fourth annual school-wide day of service Friday. It was coincidentally the same day Xcel Energy held its 12th annual service day.

Bethlehem Principal Mindy Reeder discussed the importance of service to the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students to give back to the community that supports them so much,” Reeder said. “We really want to encourage them to discover the person that God wants them to be. A part of that is taking different courses and getting involved with different activities. Also, doing service in the community, you can find some of your gifts and your talents and things that you really love.”

During their service day, each grade level took part in different projects. The seniors went to Milestone Senior Living to spend time with the seniors and do some yard cleanup.

Juniors helped clean up Divine Mercy Catholic Church and Village Theater. Sophomores cleared brush and cleaned headstones at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Freshmen visited Infants Remembered in Silence to do clean up and help with preparations for its Turkey Trot fundraiser in November.

Seventh and eighth graders teamed up to remove buckthorn, an invasive plant, at River Bend Nature Center. Sixth graders went to Straight River Trail to clear brush and clean up trash around the area.

According to Kris Sauer, Bethlehem’s director of enrollment and marketing, the students looked forward to getting outside, doing some community service and spending time together.

“A big part of our mission is service,” Sauer said. “So, this is a part of our way of giving back, but also to help our students bond together as a class. We had a number of new students … So, it’s a great way for the kids to get to know each other outside of the classroom and work together as a team.”

Bethlehem Academy students were not the only River Bend Nature Center to clear buckthorn, but they weren’t the only ones. Xcel Energy made a trip to the park shortly after the students.

Volunteers from the company-wide service day helped many nonprofits, including River Bend Nature Center, where they also helped clear buckthorn to preserve the habitat for dwarf trout lily.

The dwarf trout lily is so rare that Rice County and small parts of Steele and Goodhue Counties are the only place they’re naturally found. While buckthorn threatens this plant’s existence, thanks to the efforts of Bethlehem students and volunteers who work at Xcel, the lily has a little less competition in its home.