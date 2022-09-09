Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands line streets for procession of Queen Elizabeth II's casket to lie in state
The casket carrying Queen Elizabeth II will leave Buckingham Palace in London for the final time on Wednesday in a procession that will take it to the Houses of Parliament, where she will lie in state for four days.
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Crowds flock to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace
The late monarch's flag-draped casket is set to leave Buckingham Palace amid somber pageantry to the Houses of Parliament, where it will lie in state.
Penny Lancaster starts work as police constable for Queen’s funeral
Penny Lancaster has donned her police uniform to help support the force as London prepares for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The former model, who is married to Rod Stewart, confirmed earlier this week that she will work as a Special Constable during the event on Monday (19 September).Lancaster, 51, was spotted in Northolt on Tuesday (13 September) helping members of the public who lined the streets to see the late monarch’s plane arrive from Edinburgh.Thousands more people are expected to descend in London to pay their respects to the Queen, whose coffin will lie in state in Westminster...
RELATED PEOPLE
King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals will join a solemn procession as Queen Elizabeth's coffin is taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to lie in state in parliament.
Queen funeral - latest: Mourners face 10-mile queues as coffin to move to Westminster
The queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles, it has been confirmed.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's return confirmed but Emmerdale dropped in latest ITV schedule changes
Coronation Street is set to return on Monday night (September 12) but Monday's episode of Emmerdale will not go ahead. Following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ITV revised its schedule, replacing scheduled programming with extensive news coverage, tributes and prepared specials celebrating her reign. Coronation Street...
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms more yet more schedule changes for new episodes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. ITV has confirmed more schedule changes for Emmerdale, affecting primetime schedules on both Tuesday and Wednesday (September 13 and 14). The soap has had an irregular transmission schedule since the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing was announced last week, with the most recent episode airing on Sunday in an atypical slot for the soap.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon Easter Egg reveals Game of Thrones missed opportunity
House of the Dragon episode four spoilers follow. The Game of Thrones' 'catspaw dagger' makes its official debut in House of the Dragon and is sure to have eagle-eyed fans losing their minds. The Valyrian blade has bounced around the Game of Thrones' sphere throughout the show's run, first appearing...
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com
UK cinemas to close on Monday for Queen's funeral
Cinemas in the UK are set to close next Monday out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral. A number of chains – including Cineworld, ODEON and Showcase – have confirmed that viewings will no longer go ahead on September 19, as the Queen's state funeral is set to take place that day following her death last week (September 8) aged 96.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Sky Q EPG/TV Guide/Schedule refresh frequency
In years gone by, Sky’s epg would update with last minute changes on supported channels. Sky’s own channels (especially Sky Sports & Sky News) and BBC used to be especially good with this. I have however noticed this doesn’t seem to be the case on Sky Q. It...
digitalspy.com
Vampire Diaries boss reveals biggest mistake of series ahead of Vampire Academy
The Vampire Diaries boss Julie Plec is returning to the world of fangs and fantasy with Vampire Academy, a series about the pupils of a boarding people where people learn to fight against evil things that go bump in the night. Ahead of its launch, Plec opened up about making...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater wedding day
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater's wedding day. The long-awaited moment capped off Monday's episode (September 12) as Kat readied herself to tie the knot with current partner Phil Mitchell. Kat was facing chaos on all sides, first when Mo Harris made a surprising...
digitalspy.com
Succession's Brian Cox warns "keep it royalist" after Jesse Armstrong's King Charles III joke
Succession star Brian Cox urged showrunner Jesse Armstrong to "keep it royalist", after his remarks about Queen Elizabeth II's death and Charles III's accession as king appeared to fall flat with the audience at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The screenwriter mentioned the news while accepting the show's award for Outstanding...
digitalspy.com
Digital Spy - What Were DS Forums Like In The Past?
Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. There is an article where he was unhappy with DS. Good colour, miss it so much, I remember for the makeover ds was shut down for a week or two, the flash mob that commenced after was crazy when the colour scheme was changed to blinding white.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Millie Gibson reveals all on Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan has her world turned upside-down this fortnight as she finally discovers the truth about the death of her father Rick. Kelly goes out for revenge when she learns that Gary Windass was responsible for Rick's death in 2019. She pays Rick's ex-client...
‘A deal with Go-oy-ay-od’: Kate Bush fans horrified by Rita Ora’s cover of Running Up That Hill
Rita Ora has covered Kate Bush‘s classic song “Running Up That Hill”, but not everyone’s a fan.While performing at the Rock In Rio MultiShow festival in Brazil, the 31-year-old covered Bush’s much-loved 1985 single.In a clip shared to Twitter by BCharts, the singer can be heard singing the chorus.However, upon a quick glance at the comments, it’s fair to say that fans of the original are not impressed.“That’s dreadful. Just because lots of notes exist, it doesn’t mean you need to try and include them all in every song. You certainly don’t need to try it if you’re as...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Martin Hancock responds to Spider Nugent's huge secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Spider Nugent's shocking secret – and it could be very bad news for Toyah Habeeb. Monday's episode (September 12) ended with a bombshell twist, as Spider was seen meeting secretly with no-nonsense DS Swain. Spider is working in Weatherfield as an...
Comments / 0