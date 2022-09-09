ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Penny Lancaster starts work as police constable for Queen’s funeral

Penny Lancaster has donned her police uniform to help support the force as London prepares for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The former model, who is married to Rod Stewart, confirmed earlier this week that she will work as a Special Constable during the event on Monday (19 September).Lancaster, 51, was spotted in Northolt on Tuesday (13 September) helping members of the public who lined the streets to see the late monarch’s plane arrive from Edinburgh.Thousands more people are expected to descend in London to pay their respects to the Queen, whose coffin will lie in state in Westminster...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Mourners face 10-mile queues as coffin to move to Westminster

The queue to view the Queen’s lying-in-state will be temporarily closed to new entrants if it reaches 10 miles, it has been confirmed.The route for members of the public waiting to pay their respects to Her Majesty during the four days her coffin will rest in Westminster Hall stretches 6.9 miles over the Thames and along the South Bank to Southwark Park.Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#The Voice Uk#Princess Royal#Itv#Balmoral Castle
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale confirms more yet more schedule changes for new episodes

Emmerdale spoilers follow. ITV has confirmed more schedule changes for Emmerdale, affecting primetime schedules on both Tuesday and Wednesday (September 13 and 14). The soap has had an irregular transmission schedule since the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing was announced last week, with the most recent episode airing on Sunday in an atypical slot for the soap.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon Easter Egg reveals Game of Thrones missed opportunity

House of the Dragon episode four spoilers follow. The Game of Thrones' 'catspaw dagger' makes its official debut in House of the Dragon and is sure to have eagle-eyed fans losing their minds. The Valyrian blade has bounced around the Game of Thrones' sphere throughout the show's run, first appearing...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)

Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

UK cinemas to close on Monday for Queen's funeral

Cinemas in the UK are set to close next Monday out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral. A number of chains – including Cineworld, ODEON and Showcase – have confirmed that viewings will no longer go ahead on September 19, as the Queen's state funeral is set to take place that day following her death last week (September 8) aged 96.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Sky Q EPG/TV Guide/Schedule refresh frequency

In years gone by, Sky’s epg would update with last minute changes on supported channels. Sky’s own channels (especially Sky Sports & Sky News) and BBC used to be especially good with this. I have however noticed this doesn’t seem to be the case on Sky Q. It...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater wedding day

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Alfie Moon's return on Kat Slater's wedding day. The long-awaited moment capped off Monday's episode (September 12) as Kat readied herself to tie the knot with current partner Phil Mitchell. Kat was facing chaos on all sides, first when Mo Harris made a surprising...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Digital Spy - What Were DS Forums Like In The Past?

Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. There is an article where he was unhappy with DS. Good colour, miss it so much, I remember for the makeover ds was shut down for a week or two, the flash mob that commenced after was crazy when the colour scheme was changed to blinding white.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘A deal with Go-oy-ay-od’: Kate Bush fans horrified by Rita Ora’s cover of Running Up That Hill

Rita Ora has covered Kate Bush‘s classic song “Running Up That Hill”, but not everyone’s a fan.While performing at the Rock In Rio MultiShow festival in Brazil, the 31-year-old covered Bush’s much-loved 1985 single.In a clip shared to Twitter by BCharts, the singer can be heard singing the chorus.However, upon a quick glance at the comments, it’s fair to say that fans of the original are not impressed.“That’s dreadful. Just because lots of notes exist, it doesn’t mean you need to try and include them all in every song. You certainly don’t need to try it if you’re as...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Martin Hancock responds to Spider Nugent's huge secret

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Spider Nugent's shocking secret – and it could be very bad news for Toyah Habeeb. Monday's episode (September 12) ended with a bombshell twist, as Spider was seen meeting secretly with no-nonsense DS Swain. Spider is working in Weatherfield as an...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy