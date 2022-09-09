Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Trial underway for man who shot 2 intruders at his Stroud Twp. home
STROUD TWP., Pa. - A trial is underway in Monroe County for a man who shot two intruders in his home. One of them died, but the homeowner, Randy Halterman, claims he was in the right under the Pennsylvania Castle Doctrine. Ultimately, that decision will be made by the judge.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
WFMZ-TV Online
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires
HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall Twp. family looking forward to daughter lighting up Times Square as part of NYC Buddy Walk
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Start spreading the news. 6-year-old Zari Moultrie of Whitehall Township will light up Times Square this weekend. Out of over 2400 applicants worldwide, a photo of Zari was selected to appear on the JumboTron screen in Times Square to help kick off the New York City Buddy Walk for the National Down Syndrome Society.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County
ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
Monday night crash ties up traffic on Pa. Turnpike between Quakertown, Lehigh Valley
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a crash that tied up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension, between the Quakertown and Lehigh Valley exits. One car was facing the wrong direction, as traffic...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall police looking for missing man
SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. -- South Whitehall Twp. PD is looking for Dakota Banks. Banks went missing from the 2600 block of Pennsylvania St. at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and tan boots. He is listed as a missing endangered person. If...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cumru planners reject developer's warehouse proposal
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — More than 100 people packed into Governor Mifflin Intermediate School's cafeteria for a decision about the future of a proposed warehouse on Route 10, next to the Flying Hills community. Many people held up signs that read "no warehouse" at Monday night's planning commission meeting.
WFMZ-TV Online
Latino Restaurant Week to kick off
First-ever Latino Restaurant Week in Lehigh Valley to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.
