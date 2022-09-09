ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires

HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
South Whitehall police looking for missing man

SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. -- South Whitehall Twp. PD is looking for Dakota Banks. Banks went missing from the 2600 block of Pennsylvania St. at around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, and tan boots. He is listed as a missing endangered person. If...
Cumru planners reject developer's warehouse proposal

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — More than 100 people packed into Governor Mifflin Intermediate School's cafeteria for a decision about the future of a proposed warehouse on Route 10, next to the Flying Hills community. Many people held up signs that read "no warehouse" at Monday night's planning commission meeting.
Latino Restaurant Week to kick off

First-ever Latino Restaurant Week in Lehigh Valley to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.
