YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona sheriff's office needs the public's help to piece together what happened after she went missing on the night of her birthday celebrations in 2002. Just about 20 years after Arleen Cilione went missing in Yavapai County on Sept. 19, 2002, details about how she...

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO