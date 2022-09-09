Read full article on original website
Iowa judge orders teenage human trafficking victim to pay $150K in restitution to family of rapist she killed
'It's about survival': Iowa teen who killed her rapist ordered to pay $150K restitution to man's family. A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.
Tips needed in case of Arizona woman who went missing on her birthday then murdered 20 years ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona sheriff's office needs the public's help to piece together what happened after she went missing on the night of her birthday celebrations in 2002. Just about 20 years after Arleen Cilione went missing in Yavapai County on Sept. 19, 2002, details about how she...
2 killed in plane crash in remote area of Coconino County, sheriff's office says
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - After an airplane went off the radar over northern Arizona near Seligman just before noon on Sept. 13, authorities confirmed it had crashed in a remote area, killing two people. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says around 11:50 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a missing...
'This is America's problem': Sheriffs across the nation to meet in Arizona to talk U.S.-Mexico border issues
A group of sheriffs from Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, California, and most of the other states will gather in Cochise County to tackle the border crisis. "This is not the state of Arizona's problem. This is America's problem."
Primary results: Takeaways from New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
Voters headed to the polls in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware, on the final primary night of the 2022 midterm season — another test of the far right’s influence over the GOP. The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday, while...
Evening Weather Forecast - 9/12/22
Sky Harbor saw the most rain in a single day this year, so far, on Sunday. We have when more wet weather could make its way over to the Phoenix area again.
