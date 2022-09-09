Read full article on original website
Multiple agencies respond to Jeep rollover on County Road 361
Three people were killed this afternoon when their Jeep rolled down an embankment on County Road 361, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. A 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona and another person died in the accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 3 on the road leading to Yankee Boy Basin, Trooper Josh Lewis told the Plaindealer.
