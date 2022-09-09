Three people were killed this afternoon when their Jeep rolled down an embankment on County Road 361, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. A 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona and another person died in the accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 3 on the road leading to Yankee Boy Basin, Trooper Josh Lewis told the Plaindealer.

OURAY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO