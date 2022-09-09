ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As we head into the fall season, it may be time to check your golf bag and make sure you are carrying what your going to need as the weather changes. The middle of your round is not the time to find out you don’t have a rain jacket of an extra glove when you need it. Our 18 News Rich Tanner has more.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO