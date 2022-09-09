Read full article on original website
Woodhull man arrested for attempted murder
Businesses Prepare for Gaffer district harvest festival. Local pharmacists give advice while preparing for …. Students to return to Ernie Davis Academy Wednesday …. Gov. Hochul ends COVID-19 state disaster emergency.
Businesses Prepare for Gaffer district harvest festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Gaffer District restaurants and businesses are gearing up to showcase their fall offerings during this weekend’s harvest festival. Residents can enjoy live music, outdoor dining, and on-street vending from small businesses and farmers’ market vendors. There will be harvest-themed activities. According to Connor’s...
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Elmira
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car …. Gov. Hochul ends COVID-19 state disaster emergency. Bath assault suspect arrested for violating protection …. Jennifer Craig pleads guilty to aggravated assault, …. Power outages reported in Elmira. Pet of the Week: Tinkerbelle, Animal Care Sanctuary. Golf tips: being prepared...
Golf Tips: weather tips
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As we head into the fall season, it may be time to check your golf bag and make sure you are carrying what your going to need as the weather changes. The middle of your round is not the time to find out you don’t have a rain jacket of an extra glove when you need it. Our 18 News Rich Tanner has more.
‘Cuse wins sixth straight match defeating Cornell 3-0
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Three different goal scorers contributed and Syracuse (7-1-0) won its sixth straight match on Sunday, defeating Cornell (1-4-1), 3-0, at the SU Soccer Stadium. The six-game run tied the top victory streak in program history, equaling the mark established in 1996, 1998 and 2000.
