Southport, NC

WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.

Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13. Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that the Southport and...
BURGAW, NC
WECT

Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

ILM ramp expansion project continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its annual floodplain management report that records the county’s mitigation efforts and helps reduce flood insurance rates. “Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous at home, tropics still stirring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a pleasant Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect clouds and sunshine to exchange, and light northerly breezes to enforce lower humidity levels than recent days. Temperatures should crest in the middle 80s after opening in the 60s. As a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Missing Pender Co. juvenile located

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Per the announcement, PCSO has located 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick County charter school petitions Supreme Court

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development. Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended. New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines. Updated: 52 minutes ago. New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines. Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing juvenile. WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jeans with black and yellow spots and Nike shoes. Cromartie was last seen on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: humidity set to drop nicely!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Upon the passage of a cold front, you ought to notice the air assume a fresher character in your First Alert Forecast, as soon as this evening and certainly by Wednesday. This drier air will help shrink shower...
WECT

Movies and live music returning to Founders Park

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Live @ the Park and Movies at the Park are returning to Leland throughout the Fall for free at Founders Park, per an announcement from the Town of Leland. Three bands will play at the Live @ the Park concert series. Local food trucks will be...
LELAND, NC

