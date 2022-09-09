Read full article on original website
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose. Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street...
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.
O'Neal Varnam celebrated his 85th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River. Southport and Fort Fisher ferry routes to return to off-season schedule on September 13.
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
Carolina Beach Town Council approves rezoning request for four-story hotel
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council met on September 13 and approved a conditional rezoning request of a four-story, 42-room hotel at the corner of Harper Avenue and N Lake Park Blvd. The project was unanimously recommended to be approved by the Carolina Beach Planning and...
ILM ramp expansion project continues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its annual floodplain management report that records the county’s mitigation efforts and helps reduce flood insurance rates. “Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the...
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at it’s September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easment that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends and...
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous at home, tropics still stirring
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a pleasant Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect clouds and sunshine to exchange, and light northerly breezes to enforce lower humidity levels than recent days. Temperatures should crest in the middle 80s after opening in the 60s. As a...
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners is meeting on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss potentially reducing the right of way requirements for some streets. Submitted by a developer, the request would cut the right of way from 60 to 50 feet...
Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
Pender County Humane Society to host open house
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
Missing Pender Co. juvenile located
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Per the announcement, PCSO has located 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey.
New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development. Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended. Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements.
Brunswick County charter school petitions Supreme Court
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development. Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended. New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines. Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements.
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing juvenile. WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jeans with black and yellow spots and Nike shoes. Cromartie was last seen on...
First Alert Forecast: humidity set to drop nicely!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Tuesday. Upon the passage of a cold front, you ought to notice the air assume a fresher character in your First Alert Forecast, as soon as this evening and certainly by Wednesday. This drier air will help shrink shower...
Movies and live music returning to Founders Park
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Live @ the Park and Movies at the Park are returning to Leland throughout the Fall for free at Founders Park, per an announcement from the Town of Leland. Three bands will play at the Live @ the Park concert series. Local food trucks will be...
