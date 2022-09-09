WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is a never-ending effort around the Cape Fear, but a few projects are getting closer to completion. According to the NCDOT, the extension of Military Cutoff Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2023. They say girders and a bridge are the most recent major additions. Work is on schedule but a lot remains.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO