Southport, NC

WECT

New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its annual floodplain management report that records the county’s mitigation efforts and helps reduce flood insurance rates. “Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Update on several major road projects around Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is a never-ending effort around the Cape Fear, but a few projects are getting closer to completion. According to the NCDOT, the extension of Military Cutoff Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2023. They say girders and a bridge are the most recent major additions. Work is on schedule but a lot remains.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

ILM ramp expansion project continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Former TRU Colors employee hopes to build path to success for coworkers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former TRU Colors employees are looking for jobs after the brewing company shut down for good last week. Part of the company’s workforce included rival gang members with a mission to stop community violence. Now, former employees, local organizations, and Cape Fear Community College are...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week. Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday. Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WRAL

175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen. Fifth Avenue United Methodist is 175 years old. Some of the church fixtures are striking,...
WILMINGTON, NC

