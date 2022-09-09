Read full article on original website
WECT
Carolina Beach Town Council approves rezoning request for four-story hotel
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council met on September 13 and approved a conditional rezoning request of a four-story, 42-room hotel at the corner of Harper Avenue and N Lake Park Blvd. The project was unanimously recommended to be approved by the Carolina Beach Planning and...
WECT
New Hanover County releases annual floodplain management report
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has released its annual floodplain management report that records the county’s mitigation efforts and helps reduce flood insurance rates. “Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Planning Board denies nearly 5,000-unit development in northern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of new homes and new residents will not be coming to Brunswick County after the Planning Board’s meeting on Monday night. Criteria Engineering submitted a plan for a nearly 5,000-unit development called East Lake at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Colon Mintz Road NE in the northern part of the county.
WECT
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Update on several major road projects around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is a never-ending effort around the Cape Fear, but a few projects are getting closer to completion. According to the NCDOT, the extension of Military Cutoff Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2023. They say girders and a bridge are the most recent major additions. Work is on schedule but a lot remains.
WECT
NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
WECT
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose. Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street...
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners is meeting on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss potentially reducing the right of way requirements for some streets. Submitted by a developer, the request would cut the right of way from 60 to 50 feet...
WECT
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at it’s September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easment that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Not enough: Wilmington widow calls for stricter dental anesthesia rules after proposed changes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After the state dental board proposed changes to its existing anesthesia and sedation rules, the woman pushing for those changes is sharing her thoughts. Shital Patel is the wife of cardiologist Dr. Henry Patel. Dr. Patel died two years ago after his oxygen levels dropped...
WECT
ILM ramp expansion project continues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WECT
Former TRU Colors employee hopes to build path to success for coworkers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former TRU Colors employees are looking for jobs after the brewing company shut down for good last week. Part of the company’s workforce included rival gang members with a mission to stop community violence. Now, former employees, local organizations, and Cape Fear Community College are...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free Clean Up Week begins in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — If you have unwanted items lying around your house, you can dispose of them for free all this week. Free Clean Up Week kicked off today at the Brunswick County Landfill and runs through Saturday. Brunswick County property owners and residents can dispose of all...
WECT
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A look at what the Wilmington Police Law Enforcement Museum will entail
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is working on a new addition to its headquarters in hopes of bringing people into the department for positive reasons. A police cap from the late 1800s to early 1900s, a hand-drawn annual report from the 1950s, and incident reports from...
WECT
Pender County Humane Society to host open house
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
WECT
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Dental Board has approved changes to General Anesthesia and Sedation Rules meant to improve patient safety. The changes come in the wake of outcry over the death of a prominent Wilmington cardiologist, who passed away after being over-sedated during a routine dental procedure in 2020.
WRAL
175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen. Fifth Avenue United Methodist is 175 years old. Some of the church fixtures are striking,...
