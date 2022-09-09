ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

NHC Beekeepers Association cuts ribbon for new apiary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Beekeepers Association celebrated the completion of its new apiary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 12. Local Eagle Scout candidates and an artist helped with the installation of the new apiary and hive boxes, located at Halyburton Park. Per the release, this location will assist with efforts to sustain pollinators in the area.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

ILM ramp expansion project continues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport has provided an update concerning their ramp expansion project. Per the ILM Facebook page, the $10 million project is currently progressing. Once completed, the airport will offer more airline parking and gate space. For more information, please visit the Wilmington International Airport website.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Southport, NC
City
Leland, NC
WECT

Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Estrada
WECT

Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novant Health#Nhrmc#Great Southern Recreation
WECT

Former TRU Colors employee hopes to build path to success for coworkers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former TRU Colors employees are looking for jobs after the brewing company shut down for good last week. Part of the company’s workforce included rival gang members with a mission to stop community violence. Now, former employees, local organizations, and Cape Fear Community College are...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous at home, tropics still stirring

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a pleasant Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect clouds and sunshine to exchange, and light northerly breezes to enforce lower humidity levels than recent days. Temperatures should crest in the middle 80s after opening in the 60s. As a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County charter school petitions Supreme Court

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development. Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended. New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines. Updated: 52 minutes ago. |. New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines. Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
OAK ISLAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WECT

Missing Pender Co. juvenile located

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is no longer seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Per the announcement, PCSO has located 17-year-old Rebecca Marie Bailey.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Southport seeking Historic Preservation Commission applications

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that applications are being accepted for an appointment on the Historic Preservation Commission. Per the city’s announcement, the commission will:. Take inventory of properties that have historical, architectural, cultural and archaeological significance. Review proposals concerning alterations, additions and other...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing juvenile. WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jeans with black and yellow spots and Nike shoes. Cromartie was last seen on...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy