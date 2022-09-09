Read full article on original website
Wisconsin reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the fewest new COVID-19 cases on a non-holiday weekday in more than four months. The state Department of Health Services reported 997 new confirmed cases on Monday. It was the first non-holiday weekday with fewer than 1,000 cases since May 2. Despite...
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
Wisconsin 7-day average of COVID cases rises above 1,000
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases crept up over the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,001. It was the first time in a week the rolling average was in four digits. Sunday saw 585 new cases confirmed. Seven-day average test positivity fell to...
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
GREEN BAY, WI (AP)— The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
WEAU-TV 13
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
Wisconsin's Operation Lifesaver gearing up for Rail Safety Week
State Coordinator, Gary Koerner joined Living with Amy to talk about Rail Safety Week which kicks off September 19th. Rail Safety Week has saved lives by educating and empowering the public to make safe decisions around trains and tracks and raising awareness of the need for rail safety education. To...
Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97% over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
Rain brings flooding in parts of state, boost for farmers' crops in Northeast Wisconsin
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- Heavy rains fell on parts of Wisconsin over the weekend, and some areas in the southeastern part of the state received record amounts. A bus full of children in Waukesha County was even stranded in the water Monday morning on their way to school. Northeast Wisconsin...
Women's Outdoor Workshop at Outagamie Conservation Club offers chance to try something new
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A record number of women took to the field Saturday for the 23rd Annual Women's Outdoor Workshop at the Outagamie Conservation Club just north of Appleton. Many were trying something for the first time. On the small pond at the Outagamie Conservation Club, several women practiced...
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Rhonda A. Peterson, 42, Two Rivers, Harboring or Aiding a felon on 2/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for sixty (60) days, under the Huber Law, to commence on 09-30-22 by 6:00 p.m. $518.00 court costs imposed, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 10 days jail. Submit DNA sample.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital 'working closely' with security to determine next steps
Police are investigating a reported carjacking that happened late last week at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. Police say two teenagers hit a St. Mary's nurse on the head with a fake gun and stole her car.
FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port still No. 1; Luxemburg-Casco and Southern Door enter
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- For the second straight week there is not much movement in the FOX 11 Top 11 as the top nine team remain in the same spot as last week. However, teams 10 and 11 each lost last week (Reedsville and Appleton North) and have exited this week's rankings.
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
