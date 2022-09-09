ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the fewest new COVID-19 cases on a non-holiday weekday in more than four months. The state Department of Health Services reported 997 new confirmed cases on Monday. It was the first non-holiday weekday with fewer than 1,000 cases since May 2. Despite...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin 7-day average of COVID cases rises above 1,000

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases crept up over the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,001. It was the first time in a week the rolling average was in four digits. Sunday saw 585 new cases confirmed. Seven-day average test positivity fell to...
WISCONSIN STATE
wnmufm.org

Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word

GREEN BAY, WI (AP)— The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
Door County, WI
Health
County
Brown County, WI
Brown County, WI
Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kewaunee, WI
Door County, WI
Coronavirus
County
Door County, WI
County
Florence County, WI
City
Shawano, WI
County
Marinette County, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
City
Oconto, WI
City
Florence, WI
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Door County, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin's Operation Lifesaver gearing up for Rail Safety Week

State Coordinator, Gary Koerner joined Living with Amy to talk about Rail Safety Week which kicks off September 19th. Rail Safety Week has saved lives by educating and empowering the public to make safe decisions around trains and tracks and raising awareness of the need for rail safety education. To...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Hospit
Fox11online.com

Fentanyl test strips being encouraged in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Drug users are being encouraged to use recently legalized fentanyl test strips before consuming their product amid a public health advisory for the dangerous drug. Overdose deaths for fentanyl grew by 97% over the past two years, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services....
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
whby.com

Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Rhonda A. Peterson, 42, Two Rivers, Harboring or Aiding a felon on 2/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for sixty (60) days, under the Huber Law, to commence on 09-30-22 by 6:00 p.m. $518.00 court costs imposed, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 10 days jail. Submit DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be noticing some flakey or unreadable license plates when behind the wheel. Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is noticing them too. The Wisconsin DMV is in the process of replacing millions of faded license plates across the state. The DMV is replacing license...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy