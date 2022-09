OMAHA -- A 46-year-old Omaha man died following a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning near 72nd and Pine Streets. Mario L. Louis was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died, an Omaha police spokesman said. The crash occurred about 7 a.m. Investigators determined that Louis was...

