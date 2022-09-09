Read full article on original website
Feds OK Indiana to extend Medicaid health coverage for one year post-pregnancy
Hoosier women whose pregnancy care or delivery is covered by Medicaid are now permitted to remain enrolled in the federal-state health program, regardless of their family income, for up to one year after giving birth. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved the request of Indiana's Family...
Income and property tax rebates start going out Monday in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Called an election-year gimmick by some, tax rebate checks start going out to Illinois taxpayers Monday. Critics say permanent tax relief is needed in one of the highest taxes states in the country. The money is being given back as part of the Illinois Relief...
Arch Resources Supports UW School of Energy Resources With $500,000 Gift
Arch Resources Inc. has committed a $500,000 gift to the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) to advance the school’s globally recognized carbon management initiatives as well as its ongoing efforts to drive innovative land reclamation practices. The gift will augment the Arch Resources Technology and Sustainability...
Gov. Newsom signs Bay Area legislator’s climate bill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd — who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
Tigers correct 1st half mistakes and get win against Saks
It took almost a half of a ballgame for Dadeville to find itself Friday night against Saks. It took a whole second half comeback for the Tigers to finally best Saks 271-0, to move to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers’ first three possessions of the game ended in punts...
