ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Income and property tax rebates start going out Monday in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Called an election-year gimmick by some, tax rebate checks start going out to Illinois taxpayers Monday. Critics say permanent tax relief is needed in one of the highest taxes states in the country. The money is being given back as part of the Illinois Relief...
ILLINOIS STATE
etxview.com

Arch Resources Supports UW School of Energy Resources With $500,000 Gift

Arch Resources Inc. has committed a $500,000 gift to the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) to advance the school’s globally recognized carbon management initiatives as well as its ongoing efforts to drive innovative land reclamation practices. The gift will augment the Arch Resources Technology and Sustainability...
WYOMING STATE
etxview.com

Gov. Newsom signs Bay Area legislator’s climate bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts. Dodd — who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
etxview.com

Tigers correct 1st half mistakes and get win against Saks

It took almost a half of a ballgame for Dadeville to find itself Friday night against Saks. It took a whole second half comeback for the Tigers to finally best Saks 271-0, to move to 3-0 on the season. The Tigers’ first three possessions of the game ended in punts...
DADEVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy