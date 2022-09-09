ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Red Friday rallies kids to Hosea Elementary

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127vag_0hpFmpgN00

The first Red Friday of the fall season is an anticipated moment for the whole community, and for the St. Joseph School District, it is also a chance to try to make progress on getting kids more engaged in coming to class.

Educators are pursuing the goal of getting SJSD attendance up to 90% across the district by the end of the academic year. They are determined to do so without resorting to punitive measures as much as possible. Students become more likely to skip if they are made to feel ashamed for having missed class recently. So to recover from the March low point in which only 73.36% of students were attending 90% or more of their class hours, efforts must be made to make school fun and interesting, a place where kids want to be.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kq2.com

South Side Fall Festival kicks off this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend is the return of the South Side Fall Festival. Friday night will feature a huge fireworks show starting around 9:05 p.m. There will be live bands Friday through Sunday, kids activities, homemade crafts, and food from over 20 food booths. Then on Saturday the South...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Want To Try A Fall Day Trip? These 10 Missouri Options Will Do The Trick

The Fall equinox will officially be here Sept 22. This will mark the first day of fall. It isn't that far away. It will hopefully be a little cooler and those fall colors may start to slowly appear. There will be more "fall" activities happening, and perhaps with gas prices a little lower, you can find some time to take a trip for the day and experience them. Here are 10 options for you in Missouri that may interest you.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri Nuts

Discover nature this week with Missouri nuts. The beginning of fall is a great time to gather homegrown nuts in Missouri. Our top three featured nuts that fruit in September and October are black walnuts, pecans, and hickory. Missouri is the world’s top producer of black walnuts, which are used...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Friday#K12#Sjsd
kttn.com

Three injured in crash on Highway 65 south of Chillicothe

Three people, including two from Texas, were injured Monday morning in a Highway 65 accident in Livingston County three miles south of Chillicothe. The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for two of the drivers, 19-year-old Lucas Dick of Cameron, and 28-year-old Andre Miller of Richmond, Texas, plus a passenger in Miller’s car, 26-year-old Clayton Ferguson of Houston, Texas.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KISS 106

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
mycouriertribune.com

Former county prosecuting attorney made judge

CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KELOLAND TV

Mystery death along the Missouri

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For two years, a family has been searching for answers on how their loved one died in South Dakota. Ryan Pyle was just passing through the state when first he was reported missing. Nearly three months later his remains were discovered by hunters in a remote area near the Missouri River.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
263
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy