Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady above the $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded higher following news that Ethereum has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher...

MARKETS ・ 45 MINUTES AGO