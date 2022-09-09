Read full article on original website
cbs19news
UVA protestors gathered at Homer statue following recent hate crime on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Students, demonstrators, and activists spoke out about a recent incident that is being investigated as a hate crime on Grounds at the University of Virginia. Someone placed a noose on the Homer statue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of Ruppel Drive.
cbs19news
September is National Preparedness Month
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is National Preparedness Month and people in Albemarle County need to be prepared in case disaster strikes. The Albemarle Fire Department wants people to make a plan, build a kit, and be informed. Know what to include in emergency kits and have them...
cbs19news
Conference focused on Rivanna River and watershed priorities coming up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- River enthusiasts have a chance to learn about priority topics concerning the Rivanna River and its watershed. The Rivanna River Basin Commission will be hosting its seventh annual conference on Sept. 29. This annual conference is open to the public as well as government officials...
cbs19news
Helping organizations respond to increased legal aid needs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based organization recently awarded grants to support legal aid nonprofits, continuing legal education programming, and more. The Virginia Law Foundation hosted its Grants Luncheon in Richmond, during which more than half a million dollars in grants were awarded to 24 nonprofits. According to a...
cbs19news
Annual golf tournament continues efforts to bridge digital divide for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An annual golf tournament aims to help some Charlottesville-area high school students get new laptops and more. The Drive Fore STEM Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 21 at the Club at Glenmore. Innovative Software Solutions founder Charlie Rogers says he has a personal and...
cbs19news
Wahoos 'feed the focus' with great start to practice week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The long flight back from Illinois landed Tony Elliott and Virginia back in Charlottesville just after midnight, a few hours later Elliott was back in his office less than 24 hours after his first loss as a head coach. "So immediately after the game, there...
cbs19news
Louisa County has its first female fire and EMS chief
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- History in the making!. For the first time, Louisa County appointed female fire chief. "I am humbled, I am proud to have been chosen as the first female fire chief for Louisa County, I am honored to represent all of the men and women of the department," Fire and EMS Chief of Louisa County, Kristin Hawk said.
cbs19news
Testing continues to find unsafe bacteria levels in parts of Lake Anna
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of Lake Anna remain under a harmful algae bloom advisory. The Virginia Department of Health says parts of the lake in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are still being impacted by the bloom. According to a release, people should continue to avoid contact with...
cbs19news
UVA women's soccer closes out non-conference play with a tie against VCU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Virginia women's soccer team closes out their non-conference play in a 0-0 tie against VCU. The Cavaliers outshot VCU 24 to 7 but in the end, the ball never found its way into the back of the net for either team. UVA's best scoring chance came in the second half as Lia Godfrey broke away, sending the ball to Alexa Spraanstra. Spraanstra fielded the ball to Haley Hopkins as she went one-on-one with the VCU keeper who slid into Hopkins making the save.
cbs19news
UVA defense takes no satisfaction in performance
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In a game with few positives to take away, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott noted the effort of the often-maligned UVA defense against Illinois. "I felt like defensively they played all four quarters," Elliott said, "I felt like offensively they continued to play, but their...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing man from Luray
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who has not been seen for 10 days. According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray area on Sept. 3. He was seen...
