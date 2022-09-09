ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

September is National Preparedness Month

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- September is National Preparedness Month and people in Albemarle County need to be prepared in case disaster strikes. The Albemarle Fire Department wants people to make a plan, build a kit, and be informed. Know what to include in emergency kits and have them...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Helping organizations respond to increased legal aid needs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based organization recently awarded grants to support legal aid nonprofits, continuing legal education programming, and more. The Virginia Law Foundation hosted its Grants Luncheon in Richmond, during which more than half a million dollars in grants were awarded to 24 nonprofits. According to a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Wahoos 'feed the focus' with great start to practice week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The long flight back from Illinois landed Tony Elliott and Virginia back in Charlottesville just after midnight, a few hours later Elliott was back in his office less than 24 hours after his first loss as a head coach. "So immediately after the game, there...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Louisa County has its first female fire and EMS chief

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- History in the making!. For the first time, Louisa County appointed female fire chief. "I am humbled, I am proud to have been chosen as the first female fire chief for Louisa County, I am honored to represent all of the men and women of the department," Fire and EMS Chief of Louisa County, Kristin Hawk said.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA women's soccer closes out non-conference play with a tie against VCU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Virginia women's soccer team closes out their non-conference play in a 0-0 tie against VCU. The Cavaliers outshot VCU 24 to 7 but in the end, the ball never found its way into the back of the net for either team. UVA's best scoring chance came in the second half as Lia Godfrey broke away, sending the ball to Alexa Spraanstra. Spraanstra fielded the ball to Haley Hopkins as she went one-on-one with the VCU keeper who slid into Hopkins making the save.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA defense takes no satisfaction in performance

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In a game with few positives to take away, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott noted the effort of the often-maligned UVA defense against Illinois. "I felt like defensively they played all four quarters," Elliott said, "I felt like offensively they continued to play, but their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Sheriff's office asks for help to find missing man from Luray

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man who has not been seen for 10 days. According to the sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray area on Sept. 3. He was seen...
LURAY, VA

