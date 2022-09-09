CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The Virginia women's soccer team closes out their non-conference play in a 0-0 tie against VCU. The Cavaliers outshot VCU 24 to 7 but in the end, the ball never found its way into the back of the net for either team. UVA's best scoring chance came in the second half as Lia Godfrey broke away, sending the ball to Alexa Spraanstra. Spraanstra fielded the ball to Haley Hopkins as she went one-on-one with the VCU keeper who slid into Hopkins making the save.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO