After months of anticipation, the Off—White x Nike Air Force 1 “Brooklyn” has finally been confirmed for a Nike SNKRS release on Tuesday, September 13th. Covered in an eye-catching “Light Green Spark” color, the latest posthumous offering from Virgil Abloh commemorates the American designer’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, a multi-media showcase of Abloh’s work that’s been programmed to be hosted by the Brooklyn Museum from July 1st, 2022 until January 29th, 2023. The upcoming sneakers feature identical design elements to past Off-White Air Force 1 styles prepped to commemorate the late Abloh’s retrospective exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art, Institute of Contemporary Art Boston and Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Unlike its predecessors, however, the “Brooklyn” release seemingly won’t require potential customers to be within a specific area to be able to purchase the kicks.

