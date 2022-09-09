ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
ANDERSON, SC
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Anderson, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating stabbing that left one injured on Monday

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that injured one person on Monday morning. Deputies said they responded to Wisconsin Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they arrived, they found a man suffering...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
thetigercu.com

Police: Death investigation at 7-Eleven

The City of Clemson Police Department responded to an unconscious person who later died at the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway on Monday afternoon. The police arrived at the store at 2:29 p.m. and officers attempted to provide lifesaving aid but were unable to revive the person, according to a press release.
CLEMSON, SC

