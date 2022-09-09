Read full article on original website
Family of woman killed in Anderson Co. deputy-involved crash files wrongful death suit
The family of a woman who died in an April crash involving an Anderson County deputy filed a wrongful death lawsuit against that deputy and the sheriff's office.
FOX Carolina
Family of woman hit by Anderson County deputy files wrongful death lawsuit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of an 80-year-old woman killed in a crash involving an Anderson County deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. Sarah Parson died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after she was airlifted from a wreck on Pearman Dairy Road in...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
Woman dies in Greenville Co. shooting
Deputies in Greenville County are investigating after a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County deputies looking for teen last seen Friday
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old girl. Julie Shaughnessy was last seen Friday, Sept. 9 along Metal Mansion Drive in Pendleton, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or send tips...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating stabbing that left one injured on Monday
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a stabbing incident that injured one person on Monday morning. Deputies said they responded to Wisconsin Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they arrived, they found a man suffering...
Couple found dead inside Anderson Co. home
A couple was found dead Monday evening inside of an Anderson County home.
FOX Carolina
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
FOX Carolina
Jackson Co. Sheriff: Woman receives multiple drug-related charges after search
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman faces multiple charges related to the distribution of illegal drugs after a search warrant. Deputies say Belinda Webb was previously identified by law enforcement as a distributor of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. On...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for woman missing for months in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing from the Sylva area for months. 62-year-old Joanna Windseth had been living with her son David Windseth off of Dillard Road in the...
nowhabersham.com
GBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy
A Habersham County deputy responding to a 911 call in Mt. Airy shot and killed a man who met him at the door holding a fake gun, officials say. The GBI identified the man as 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison. Preliminary information indicates that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Mom arrested after police say toddler overdosed on marijuana in Youngstown
A West Side woman was arrested Monday on a child endangering warrant after reports said a child of hers overdosed on marijuana in her apartment.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Henderson, a missing 14-year-old who they believe ran away last week. Deputies said Henderson was last seen near Kentmont Lane in Greer on Sept 7, 2022. They added that he was wearing...
Missing 13-year-old in Greenville Co. found safe
UPDATE: Deputies said he has been found safe.
FOX Carolina
Law enforcement investigating shooting threat at Spartanburg Co. school
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District 6 said law enforcement is investigating a shooting threat that officials found written inside a bathroom at Dorman High School on Monday. Officials said the threat warned that a school shooting would happen on Tuesday, September 13, was found written...
Investigators see spike in overdose deaths in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said there has been a tremendous spike in overdose deaths recently.
Athens woman lying on couch randomly shot in the back during domestic violence incident next door
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Police say a woman was seriously injured after she was shot in the back during a domestic violence incident at a neighbor’s home. Police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning on Burkland Drive. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m.
thetigercu.com
Police: Death investigation at 7-Eleven
The City of Clemson Police Department responded to an unconscious person who later died at the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway on Monday afternoon. The police arrived at the store at 2:29 p.m. and officers attempted to provide lifesaving aid but were unable to revive the person, according to a press release.
