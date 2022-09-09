Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
SpaceX ramps hiring for T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership
SpaceX is ramping hiring efforts for its T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership. Last month, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced their new partnership to end mobile dead zones. According to a post from SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering, there are three new positions that SpaceX is currently hiring for. The...
Watch SpaceX launch the huge BlueWalker 3 satellite, Starlink fleet on rocket's record-setting 14th flight tonight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly for a record-breaking 14th time on Saturday night (Sept. 10), launching 34 of the company's Starlink internet satellites and a huge direct-to-smartphone connectivity test spacecraft to orbit, and you can watch it live. The two-stage Falcon 9, topped with the Starlinks and AST...
Dream Chaser space plane aims to deliver US military cargo within 3 hours
The agreement for point-to-point transportation adds to others Department of Defense want for military and humanitarian purposes.
electrek.co
Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project
Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
electrek.co
Meet the new off-road camper that acts as its own microgrid and can charge your EV
Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.
Elon Musk's Tesla And SpaceX Emails Can't Be Accessed Without His Consent, Judge Rules In Twitter-Deal Case
Twitter shareholders have approved Elon Musk's taking-private deal. The action now shifts to the Delaware Chancery court where the lawsuit will come up for hearing on Oct. 17. Judge Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday denied Twitter Inc.’s TWTR request to turn in Elon Musk’s personal emails as evidence in their ongoing litigation that would come up for hearing on Oct. 17.
Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership
It's news that neither Apple (AAPL) fans nor admirers of the charismatic and whimsical Elon Musk could have imagined even in their wildest dreams. And yet it seems that one of the most innovative companies of the last decades and the most influential and visionary boss of this same period were discussing a possible business partnership between the iPhone maker and SpaceX, the rocket launch company founded by Musk.
nextbigfuture.com
Soon Three Fully Finished SpaceX Starship Super Heavies
SpaceX has one super heavy booster and Starship prepared for an orbital test flight. The next booster and Starship are also nearly completed and a third set is nearing completion. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog...
Digital Trends
Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
Good News Network
New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air
A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
SpaceX breaks a reusability record as it readies to launch its fully reusable Starship to orbit
SpaceX is readying Starship for orbit. The private space firm fired up the engines of its Starship prototype, Ship 24, as part of a static fire test that brings it closer to launching the fully reusable spacecraft to orbit for the first time. SpaceX lit all six Raptor engines on...
Universe Today
BlueWalker-3 Satellite Launches This Weekend, May Be Bright
A new satellite launching this weekend BlueWalker-3 could be conspicuously bright once it’s unfurled in orbit. A routine SpaceX Starlink launch this coming weekend carries an unusual passenger, that you many be able to easily see gliding through the increasingly crowded night sky. The launch is set to occur...
inputmag.com
Aptera shows off solar EV with supposed 1,000-mile range
We’re one step closer to Aptera’s funky, futuristic solar EV hitting the streets. The startup revealed the Gamma model of its solar EV at the Fully Charged 2022 event in San Diego. Aptera’s concept first won a lot of attention for its innovative three-wheeled design, along with its claims of a 1,000 mile-range battery.
Battery startup ONE aims to slash cell cost, deliver 600-mile range
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Michigan-based startup Our Next Energy has unveiled a new anode-free battery pack designed to slash cell cost as much as 50% while delivering up to 600 miles (965 km) of driving range, the company said Tuesday.
electrek.co
Tesla’s first Supercharger V4 station with Megapack and solar gives a glimpse at the future
Tesla’s first known Supercharger V4 station is coming to Arizona, and the plans include a Megapack and solar array – giving us a glimpse at the future of charging. A few months ago, we reported on Tesla’s Supercharger V4 design being revealed in the plans for a new station. Tesla is believed to be ramping up production of the new charger in order to start deployment across the US soon. The new charger is expected to feature a potential for a higher charge rate (which is currently capped at 250 kW for the Supercharger V3) and a solution to allow CCS charging for non-Tesla electric vehicles.
