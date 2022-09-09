ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

teslarati.com

SpaceX ramps hiring for T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership

SpaceX is ramping hiring efforts for its T-Mobile Starlink cell service partnership. Last month, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced their new partnership to end mobile dead zones. According to a post from SpaceX’s senior director of satellite engineering, there are three new positions that SpaceX is currently hiring for. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
electrek.co

Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project

Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
electrek.co

Meet the new off-road camper that acts as its own microgrid and can charge your EV

Finally, electric camping has arrived. For those who want to get in touch with nature but worry about charging availability, Campworks has the solution for you. The redesigned Campworks NS-1 is like nothing you’ve seen before. The solar-powered camper (caravan) can store energy and use it to power your EV, or any other electrical device for that matter, while the interior is adaptable for every situation.
CARS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Tesla And SpaceX Emails Can't Be Accessed Without His Consent, Judge Rules In Twitter-Deal Case

Twitter shareholders have approved Elon Musk's taking-private deal. The action now shifts to the Delaware Chancery court where the lawsuit will come up for hearing on Oct. 17. Judge Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday denied Twitter Inc.’s TWTR request to turn in Elon Musk’s personal emails as evidence in their ongoing litigation that would come up for hearing on Oct. 17.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership

It's news that neither Apple (AAPL) fans nor admirers of the charismatic and whimsical Elon Musk could have imagined even in their wildest dreams. And yet it seems that one of the most innovative companies of the last decades and the most influential and visionary boss of this same period were discussing a possible business partnership between the iPhone maker and SpaceX, the rocket launch company founded by Musk.
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Soon Three Fully Finished SpaceX Starship Super Heavies

SpaceX has one super heavy booster and Starship prepared for an orbital test flight. The next booster and Starship are also nearly completed and a third set is nearing completion. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Speed Internet#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean Group#Fcc#Starlink Maritime
Digital Trends

Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router

Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
TECHNOLOGY
Good News Network

New Solar-Powered Invention Creates Hydrogen Fuel from the Air

A high-tech sponge can absorb water vapor from the air and convert it to pure hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and machines. This sponge uses electrolysis to extract pure hydrogen, and can be powered by solar or wind energy, producing renewable fuel from renewable electricity. The only...
INDUSTRY
Universe Today

BlueWalker-3 Satellite Launches This Weekend, May Be Bright

A new satellite launching this weekend BlueWalker-3 could be conspicuously bright once it’s unfurled in orbit. A routine SpaceX Starlink launch this coming weekend carries an unusual passenger, that you many be able to easily see gliding through the increasingly crowded night sky. The launch is set to occur...
FLORIDA STATE
inputmag.com

Aptera shows off solar EV with supposed 1,000-mile range

We’re one step closer to Aptera’s funky, futuristic solar EV hitting the streets. The startup revealed the Gamma model of its solar EV at the Fully Charged 2022 event in San Diego. Aptera’s concept first won a lot of attention for its innovative three-wheeled design, along with its claims of a 1,000 mile-range battery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
electrek.co

Tesla’s first Supercharger V4 station with Megapack and solar gives a glimpse at the future

Tesla’s first known Supercharger V4 station is coming to Arizona, and the plans include a Megapack and solar array – giving us a glimpse at the future of charging. A few months ago, we reported on Tesla’s Supercharger V4 design being revealed in the plans for a new station. Tesla is believed to be ramping up production of the new charger in order to start deployment across the US soon. The new charger is expected to feature a potential for a higher charge rate (which is currently capped at 250 kW for the Supercharger V3) and a solution to allow CCS charging for non-Tesla electric vehicles.
ARIZONA STATE

