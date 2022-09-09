ROAD CLOSURES: National Forest Service requests road closures between Skate Creek Road and White Pass

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health’s Mental Health Counselor Program is charging a counselor in Yakima County with unprofessional conduct based on accusations that she offered a form of therapy she isn’t licensed for, causing harm and other violations of patient boundaries. The charges were filed by the DOH in August 2022 against the counselor, alleging she performed Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy without proper certification, which harmed the patient, without the patient’s consent, along with other incidents.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO